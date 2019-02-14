WANdisco plc: Advanced Technology Partner Status With Amazon Web Services

SAN RAMON, California, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --WANdisco ("WANdisco" or the "Company") (LSE: WAND), the live data company, is pleased to announce that it has received Advanced Technology Partner status with Amazon Web Services ('AWS') in the AWS Partner Network ('APN').

The Advanced Technology Partner designation is the highest tier for Technology Partners that provide software and internet solutions in the AWS Partner Network. WANdisco achieved its status through a rigorous qualification process, based on referenceable customers on the AWS Platform and strict technical guidelines.

WANdisco Fusion is the only solution that can enable organisations to seamlessly move large volumes of data with consistent and continuous availability whilst meeting regulatory requirements. WANdisco's patented technology ensures our customers are able to leverage the impact of their IT investment to support exponential data growth without growing the IT budget.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

"Our new accreditation with AWS represents a major advancement in our relationship. We recently launched LiveData for MultiCloud and won our first contract. We worked directly with AWS on that subscription contract where Fusion was deployed to enable continuous replication of data across multiple Amazon cloud environments and locations. This new status strengthens our relationship and significantly expands our sales channel opportunities."

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize their IT infrastructure with its groundbreaking distributed coordination engine (DConE) in the WANdisco Fusion platform, enabling companies to generate hyperscale economics with the same IT budget - across multiple development environments, data centers, and cloud providers. WANdisco Fusion powers hundreds of the Global 2000, including Cisco Systems, Allianz, AMD, Juniper, Morgan Stanley and more. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba and other industry titans - WANdisco is igniting a LiveData movement worldwide.

For more information on WANdisco, visit http://www.wandisco.com