EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 14, 2019 SHARES STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 53,236 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of February 15, 2019. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,259,436 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,360,551 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 14. HELMIKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET STORA ENSO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Stora Enso Oyj:n A-osakkeista R-osakkeiksi muunnetut 53 236 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Stora Enso Oyj:n R-osakkeiden kanssa 15. helmikuuta 2019 alkaen. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: STEAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005953 id: 24359 Osakemäärä: 176 259 436 Kaupankäyntitunnus: STERV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005961 id: 24360 Osakemäärä: 612 360 551 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260