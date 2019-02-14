Avenir Telecom, under exclusive Energizer licence, will unveil its highly-anticipated Power Max P18K Pop at the MWC19. This unique smartphone incorporates five cameras, a large 6.2" FHD+ screen and an 18,000 mAh battery the highest capacity battery ever seen in a smartphone which guarantees weeks of battery life on a single charge.

18,000 mAh: the 1st smartphone to feature such a powerful battery

With battery life posing a real challenge, the Power Max P18K Pop stays true to the Energizer 's range of long-lasting products. This new smartphone incorporates unrivalled technological advances as it features the most powerful battery ever developed for a smartphone, offering a concrete solution to the needs of the modern day users. The optimization of the software and the operating system help extend battery life, promising a seamless consumer experience.

Users will be able to make up to 90hrs of calls, listen to 100hrs of music and watch around 2 days of video on a single charge. In standby mode, the battery lasts up to 50 days. And when a full charge is necessary, users can recharge their device quickly thanks to the fast charge function.

The Pop-up cameras revolution!

Nothing has been left behind when designing the P18K Pop. The Energizer smartphone is among the first to feature five cameras, of which TWO are front-facing in a "pop-up" housing. The 16MP and 2MP lenses promise users sharp, bright images. The P18K features 3 rear cameras (12MP+5MP+2MP), which together produce incredibly bright shots with stunning depth of field for a professional finish.

The introduction of Pop-Up technology allows for a fully uninterrupted screen. The 6.2" FHD+ screen offers exceptional image quality with rich colours and strong contrast.

Delivering high-level performance

Performance has been placed at the heart of the P18K Pop's development to deliver a smarter and faster smartphone. It offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to enable users to switch from app to app with ease and store thousands of multimedia files. The MediaTek Helio P70 chipset ensures agility and speed across a range of tasks delivering an enjoyable user experience.

