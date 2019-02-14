AgDevCo Expands Portfolio in Uganda to Develop Local Pork Industry

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AgDevCo and Centurion Agricultural Partners are pleased to announce a multimillion-dollar investment in the Nakifuma Farming Company, a new 390-sow pig breeding and finishing unit on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda. The company is one of only a handful of commercial-scale pork farms in the country.

Nakifuma will use improved genetics and animal husbandry practices to deliver quality meat to satisfy rapidly growing local demand, including from popular roadside "pork joints". It is a little-known fact that Uganda has the second highest per capita consumption of pork in Africa, only narrowly behind South Africa. There is enormous potential to modernize the industry.

The company will provide wide-ranging benefits along the pork value chain, creating jobs and a new market for local animal feed producers, who will in turn purchase maize and soya from up to 3,300 farmers located in northern Uganda. There are also plans to develop outgrower schemes to involve smallholder farmers in rearing their own pigs.

Nakifuma will work with the recently established Pig Producers' Association to help improve animal welfare standards and help control African swine fever and other disease risks.

