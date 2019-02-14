PremFina to Become Official Sponsor of Cultural Awareness Network iCAN

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the "Company"), the U.K.'s first premium finance company to offer a proprietary white-labelled solution for insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its official sponsorship of the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network ("iCAN").

Founded in May 2017, iCAN is an industry-wide independent network that supports multicultural inclusion across the UK insurance sector. The network's mission is to promote diversity and inclusion ("D&I") and to help its members navigate their way through the insurance industry in their careers.

The Company is joining the Association of British Insurers ("ABI"), Allianz, Lloyd's, QBE and Zurich as official sponsors of iCAN, to further promote the importance of D&I in the insurance sector. PremFina's sponsorship means the Company will contribute content and various materials to iCAN, as well as engage with industry allies on how they can better promote D&I in the workplace.

"PremFina has built itself on innovation and our success comes from having a diverse team," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, chief executive officer (CEO) of PremFina. "Our staff is at the heart of what we do at PremFina and we are proud to support iCAN's mission."

The news comes after PremFina recently announced it will be joining as a founding member in the newly-established trade association Insurtech UK, which aims to support growth and innovation within the UK insurtech industry.

About PremFina

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the Company's founder.

