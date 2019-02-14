Partnerize Promotes Matt Simmonds to Chief Product Officer

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019, the leading provider of partner marketing solutions for global brands, announced today the promotion of Matt Simmonds to Chief Product Officer. Partnerize's award-winning Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing and predicting the results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI).



Simmonds joined Partnerize in July 2018 as Vice President of Product. Over the past seven months, he has redefined the company's product strategy and has brought numerous initiatives to market in record time. These category-leading capabilities help brands increase revenue and profitability across all classes of revenue partnerships, from influencers and channel partners to loyalty communities, strategic brand partnerships, and affiliates. Under his leadership, Partnerize has:

Transformed the User Interface to improve overall work flows and make getting information and insights easier and more intuitive.

Advanced the commissioning product set, to provide customers with the most robust and customizable commissions experience in the space.

Enabled AI-powered forecasting and early warning systems that improve revenue stability and the quality and depth of the financial data available and ensure maximum optimization.

Significant advancements in company's mobile offerings and integrations with best of breed partners.

"Partnerize is redefining how business partnerships are created, managed, and scaled. The Chief Product Officer role is critical to our mission of providing our customers with the most advanced partner marketing solutions," said Malcolm Cowley, Partnerize Co-founder and CEO. "Matt has a proven track record and I look forward to him bringing his focus, leadership skills, and vision across our product and development organizations."

Simmonds joined Partnerize with a wealth of product development leadership experience. Prior to Partnerize, he was Vice President of Product Management, Oracle Marketing Cloud, focusing on real-time optimization and personalization. Prior to Oracle, Simmonds led numerous product development teams for leading companies including WPP, Yahoo!, BBC and AOL.

About Partnerize

Partnerize helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Partnerize Partner Management Platform.

