CAA International - Part of the UK CAA: CAAi-led Consortium to Support Aviation Oversight Development in Ukraine

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / CAA International (CAAi), the technical cooperation arm of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), is to lead a consortium appointed by the European Union, to support the sustainable development of civil aviation and the civil aviation administration system in Ukraine. The programme aims to harmonise Ukraine's aviation regulatory framework with EU standards and lay the foundation for a safe, efficient and secure air transport system.

The consortium brings together technical expertise from the UK CAA, and two Spanish organisations, AESA (Spanish Aviation Safety and Security Agency), the Spanish National Aviation Authority (NAA), and FIIAPP; the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies.

This consortium will support the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine (SAAU) in developing new regulatory frameworks for Air Operations and Flight Crew Licensing. The project will cover the drafting and implementation of EU compliant regulations, new procedures, checklists, forms and guidance material. The consortium will provide training and competency development to SAAU staff to ensure the proper understanding of the EASA compliance and with industry in Ukraine to build knowledge and awareness of EU-based regulations and practices.

Funded by the European Union, the project is expected to play a key role in facilitating preparations for the implementation of provisions stemming from the Common Aviation Area agreement between the EU and Ukraine.

Maria Rueda, Managing Director for CAAi said, 'We are delighted to have been appointed by the European Commission to lead this important project and work alongside two excellent European organisations - AESA and FIIAPP from Spain. Working with the EU and our regulatory counterparts in Ukraine, the consortium is fully committed to developing Ukraine's aviation oversight and reforming Ukraine's air transport sector, that will play a key strategic role in future EU-Ukraine economic cooperation.'

The project is expected to start in March 2019 and last 36 months.

Notes to Editor

Project Summary:

The beneficiary will be the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine. Target groups will include management, technical, operational and institutional personnel working in the area of aviation safety, on OPS and FCL of the following bodies:

State Aviation Administration of Ukraine.

Operational, technical and administrative departments of airports and ANS providers.

Operational, technical and administrative departments of air operators.

Institutional and administrative departments of training centres, academies, schools etc. with aviation disciplines.

The project expected results are:

The development of relevant OPS and FCL legislation and the implementation of EU legislation covered by the CAA Agreement properly supported.

The development of internal procedures, handbooks, checklists and guidance material for the relevant Aviation Rules of Ukraine (ARU) properly supported.

The development of competencies to implement the upgraded secondary regulatory framework.

The delivery of appropriate training to strengthen and upgrade the institutional oversight capacity.

The reinforcement of cooperation with air operators and the industry through joint activities and exchange information and knowledge.

Consortium Members:

CAA International (CAAi) is the technical cooperation arm of the UK Civil Aviation Authority. CAAi provides regulatory advice, training, capacity building programmes and examination services to aviation regulators and industry organisations across the globe. Drawing on world-leading expertise from within the UK regulator, we help organisations design and implement regulatory best practice to comply with international regulatory standards. In 2018, CAAi trained over 2,500 aviation professionals and worked in over 60 countries.

The Spanish Aviation Safety and Security Agency (AESA) is the Spanish National Aviation Authority (NAA) that depends on the Spanish Ministry of Transport and Public Works. AESA's International Strategy Unit is very active in international activities within EU aviation framework and globally and it is very involved in technical cooperation activities with third countries authorities and stakeholders for the promotion and enhancement of a safe, secure and competitive aviation sector. In 2018, AESA has been active in Euromed countries, Eastern Europe (including Ukraine), Central, South and South East Asia and Latin America.

The International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP) is a public operator, part of the Spanish international cooperation system. It works at the service of public administrations, managing the participation of their different bodies in international technical cooperation projects and programmes. FIIAPP aims at improving the institutional framework and functioning of public systems of the countries where it works, through projects that promote the exchange of experience between administrations. It supports the design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of public policies, as well as the administrative organisation and development of legislation.

Contacts

Stuart Coates - Communications Lead

T. +44 (0)1293 573562 / E. stuart.coates@caa.co.uk

Richard Dobson - Project Manager

T. +44 (0)1293 573783 / E. richard.dobson@caa.co.uk

SOURCE: CAA International - Part of the UK CAA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535058/CAAi-led-Consortium-to-Support-Aviation-Oversight-Development-in-Ukraine