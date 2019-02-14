TheOneMilano: At Fieramilanocity From 22 to 25 February a Great Boost For Business: Constant Upgrading in Terms of Content, Image and Services

MILAN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The #5 TheOneMilano welcomes its visitors in a regenerating Winter Garden. At fieramilanocity from 22 to 25 February, the women's haut-à-porter exhibition has devised an emotional experience for its public, to escape from the freezing frenzy, and find the perfect range of fashion in a sophisticated space.

With the goal of increasingly being an important laboratory and, at the same time, observatory on the trade fair scene, this show will see the launch of TheOneMilano's WeAreTheOne, project, which calls on well-respect and recognised professionals to assist with their wealth of experience. The contributors to this edition are Giulio Sapelli, the Italian economist, historian and academic; Italo Rota, the architect who likes his architecture to tell a story; Salvatore Aranzulla, the famous digital expert; the Business Development Consultan Maurizio Merenda. #WeAreTheOne is the first chapter of a long-term project that aims to focus on small and medium-sized businesses - the real asset of the fashion sector, whose strength lies in the creativity and expertise of their workforce. It will reflect the appeal of simple, creative answers, the stories of the people involved, the intrinsic and aesthetic value of their output, and, as of the next edition, it will be extended to take in companies too: certain companies chosen for the high value what they produce will have the unique chance to put their point of view across more clearly, giving them even greater visibility to their buyers.

The exhibitors' collections comprise wardrobes that range from furandleather garments to knitwear, via outerwear and the whole gamut of haut-à-porter, highlighting in particular the accessories sector, to brighten up the women's side of fashion: this will be the heart and soul of TheOneMilanoAvenue.

A pioneer and promoter of a trade fair system that champions the Italian system on international markets, TheOneMilano becomes an even more appealing show thanks to its fringe "fuori salone" events. One of the most eagerly anticipated is the "Italian Fashion Night", scheduled for 22 February at 7.30 p.m., in the marvellous setting of the Fashion Hall in Via San Luca 3: it's an event that has become an important date in the Milan Fashion Week calendar (19-25 February), with the last event bringing together an audience of over a thousand guests.

www.theonemilano.com

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822008/TheOneMilano_Press_Conference.jpg)

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822007/TheOneMilano_Press_Conference.jpg)

Contact: theonemilano@guitar.it, +39-02-316659