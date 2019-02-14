IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announced that it has created a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Barcelona Mobile World Congress 2019, the world's largest mobile industry show.

Have you ever dreamt of going to a live concert of your favorite band without queuing for hours outside the venue? Can you imagine watching your favorite soccer team from the stands while ordering refreshments then paying using your face without waiting in line at half time?

Enter IDEMIA's ARENA Experience and live through an event like never before…

At IDEMIA, we believe that even the strictest security measures must be convenient and user-friendly. What people could only dream about not so long ago is becoming reality thanks to our technologies.

Once you arrive on the IDEMIA booth, follow the guide across five immersive areas to explore IDEMIA's innovations:

" Home Digitalize all your transactions" : relax in your couch your bank account is at your fingertips and securing your transactions has never been so simple. With the ARENA Experience app you can enroll with a quick selfie and fingerprint scan, securely add your credit card and the tickets to the show are yours.

: relax in your couch your bank account is at your fingertips and securing your transactions has never been so simple. With the ARENA Experience app you can enroll with a quick selfie and fingerprint scan, securely add your credit card and the tickets to the show are yours. " Home Unleash the power of connectivity" : connectivity gives you a headstart! With eSIM technology, you can connect all your devices in mere minutes before you get off to the show. Welcome to a truly connected world.

: connectivity gives you a headstart! With eSIM technology, you can connect all your devices in mere minutes before you get off to the show. Welcome to a truly connected world. " Access Breeze through the entrance" : get ready for the VIP treatment. From the parking lot to the security check, biometrics let's you whiz past the crowd. And don't worry, no one will tamper with that security camera above your head.

: get ready for the VIP treatment. From the parking lot to the security check, biometrics let's you whiz past the crowd. And don't worry, no one will tamper with that security camera above your head. " Timeout Pick up refreshments faster than ever" : don't miss a minute of the show. Cut the line with a wave of the hand or pay with a smile. Thirsty? With your smartphone you can prove your age in total privacy.

: don't miss a minute of the show. Cut the line with a wave of the hand or pay with a smile. Thirsty? With your smartphone you can prove your age in total privacy. "Backstage Ensure everything runs smoothly" :go behind the scenes and see how Artificial Intelligence, Cloud and advanced analytics create a smarter, always connected and safer place. New technologies simplify the ARENA experience, boost connectivity, optimize coverage and constantly adapt to meet the needs of the most demanding fans.

IDEMIA has placed trust, personal data privacy, and convenience at the heart of its vision while underpinning its technology with the most natural and authentic ID check there is, namely biometrics. This is what we call Augmented Identity.

IDEMIA's CEO Yann Delabrière said: "The Mobile World Congress is a major event for our business and an excellent opportunity to present our new technologies to our clients and partners so that we can identify their needs and expectations. Nowadays, even an everyday experience such as going to a live event can highlight how important everyone's identity really is in life. Against this backdrop, we bring to market a vast array of innovations involving both the physical and digital space

Take a tour of our Arena Experience, Booth 6H30 Hall 6 to experience the future first hand. Our experts look forward to greeting you! For more information: http://mwc.idemia.com/ Visit our virtual press room: http://mwc.vporoom.com/IDEMIA And follow us @IdemiaGroup on Twitter MWC19

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues and 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

