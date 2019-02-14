LocoSoco Group Plc - Amendment: Admission to Trading on Vienna Bourse

LocoSoco Group Plc

Amendment: Admission to Trading on Wiener Borse

The following amendments have been made to the 'Admission to Trading on Wiener Borse' announcement released on 12/01/2019 at 7:00am under Release reference: PRNUK-1202190628-0386:

Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the admission document (the "Admission Document") published by LocoSoco Group PLC (the "Company") on 12 February 2019 in connection with the proposed admission of the ordinary shares of 25 pence(traded in Euros) each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to trading on Wiener Borse, an internationally recognised and respected market in order to satisfy the liquidity requirements of existing shareholders and to enhance the potential for further fundraising to provide working capital to support the management's ambitions for expansion

LocoSoco Group Plc

("LocoSoco", or "the Company")

Admission to Trading on Wiener Borse, Vienna and Share Subscription

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

This announcement is an advertisement and not an admission document or a prospectus. It does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the admission document (the "Admission Document") published by LocoSoco Group PLC (the "Company") on 12 February 2019 in connection with the proposed admission of the ordinary shares of 25 pence (traded in Euros) each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to trading on Wiener Borse, an internationally recognised and respected market in order to satisfy the liquidity requirements of existing shareholders and to enhance the potential for further fundraising to provide working capital to support the management's ambitions for expansion. Copies of the Admission Document are available during normal business hours on any day (except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) from the registered office of the Company.

12th February 2019

LOCOSOCO GROUP PLC

("LocoSoco Group" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Admission to Trading on Wiener Borse and First Day of Dealings

LocoSoco Group PLC, a provider of goods and services to local enterprise and enabler of community owned supply chains is pleased to announcethe admission today of its Ordinary Shares to trading on the Wiener Borse market, Vienna ("Admission") under the ticker "LOCO". Keswick Global AG, of Hoffingergasse 16/1/6 A - 1120, Vienna, Austria is acting as Capital Market Coach and Broker to the Company in relation to Admission.

Highlights:

· Dealings in the Ordinary Shares of 25 pence (traded in Euros) will commence today under the Wiener Borse Ticker "LOCO" with the ISIN GB00BD5BTL23

· On 18 September 2018, the Company entered into a Subscription agreement under which 1,000,000 new ordinary shares are to be issued at 25 pence per share on a date two months after the date of Admission to raise £250,000 gross (there are no costs associated with this).

· On 22 November 2018, the Company issued 1,000,000 new ordinary shares at 25 pence per share under a Subscription agreement raising £250,000 gross (again there are no costs associated with this).

· There are currently 12,152,701 Ordinary Shares in issue and 3.5m warrants also issued with an exercise price of 25p.

The Company's Admission Document is available on request by emailing contact@locoso.co.

James Perry, CEO of LocoSoco Group Plc, commented:"Our admission to the Wiener Borse today represents a significant milestone for LocoSoco group and strongly positions the company to accelerate its growth plans.

LocoSoco is uniquely positioned to engage with local business and their communities, enabling all to benefit from and share in the value of the everyday transactions they make with each other, both online and in-store. There are significant opportunities for growth in this new economic model both in the UK and globally which we intend to capitalise on.

We are delighted with the backing shown by a wide number of investors and we thank them for their support and we very much look forward to life as a public company and to updating the market on our continued progress in the months and years ahead."

Enquiries:

LocoSoco Group PLC

James Perry, Chief Executive Officer

Alex Marks, Chief Marketing Officer

Simon Rendell, Non-Executive Chairman

+44 (0)203 538 0716

Via Brand Communications and Novus Communications Ltd

Alan Green

+44 (0)7976 431608

+44 (0)207 448 9839

Capital Market Coach

Keswick Global AG

info@keswickglobal.com

+43 (1)740 408045