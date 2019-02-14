AIA Worldwide Receives Esteemed Honor at the 2019 RAD Awards

Company Wins Distinguished Award at the "Oscars of Recruitment"

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, today announced that it has won a major award at the 2019 RAD Awards.

Widely considered the Oscars of Recruitment, the RAD Awards are aimed to highlight the work of Human Resources professionals and agencies who produce outstanding recruitment content. For the last 29 years, the RAD's have awarded the very best of recruitment marketing by recognizing all areas of recruitment communications, from candidate experience and social media to best overall campaign. Entry into the RAD Awards is open to any company, agency, creative or individual producing work specifically to recruit talent.

AIA Worldwide won an award on behalf of their client M&S for their Early Careers Brochure in the Branded Material category. Judges praised the work for its innovative and striking design, which clearly tied into the larger strategy of their client's business.

"We worked very closely with M&S on a brand-new strategy this year that recognizes the massive changes happening in retail," explained Pete Bayer, Associate Creative Director at AIA Worldwide. "M&S showed a lot of trust in us to commit to such a bold and creative concept, so to get this recognition from our industry peers so soon is exciting to say the least. A lot of people in the agency worked so hard for this and that makes it feel even sweeter!"

About AIA Worldwide

AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands- across every connection point. From healthcare to finance to retail to technology and everything in between- we've revolutionised the way companies and candidates connect.

