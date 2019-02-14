Inna Braverman, Founder of Eco Wave Power, Selected for the Prestigious List of The 30 Most Influential Women of the 21st Century, by MSN

TEL AVIV, Israel, February 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Eco Wave Power Technology Receives Industry Accolades

Earlier this week, MSN website published its list of the 30 most influential women of the 21st century. Eco Wave Power is proud to announce that Ms. Inna Braverman, the Founder of the company, has made it into the list and is featured as number 10, along with highly impressive and inspirational women such Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Angela Merkel, J.K. Rowling, Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé, Sheryl Sandberg and others (more info can be found in the following link: https://bit.ly/2RXDuql )

Prior to this accomplishment, Ms. Braverman was selected as "Tomorrow's Hero" by CNN and was featured in a list of "Females Changing the World" as published by Wired Magazine. Her life story was also documented in a Virtual Reality film produced & sponsored by Google, under the name "Female planet" (link to movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRtzWu5pfpQ)

Inna established Eco Wave Power at the age of 24 due to her personal journey. She was born in Ukraine in the fallout zone two weeks' prior to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. As a baby she nearly died of a seizure due to chronic respiratory arrest caused by the disaster; she was saved by mouth-to-mouth resuscitation from her mother, a nurse. To her, that makes the quest for safe, renewable energy "personal".

Under her leadership, Eco Wave Power constructed its R&D power station in Jaffa Port, Israel, as well as a first grid connected power station in Gibraltar, which is currently the ONLY grid connected wave energy array operational in the world, selling electricity to the grid under a Power Purchase Agreement.

The Gibraltar power plant (co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund) is connected to the grid since 2016 and has become the world's longest grid connected array to date. The Gibraltar project receives significant attention as it positions wave energy as a viable & reliable renewable energy source.

Due to its pioneering aspect, the Eco Wave Power plant in Gibraltar received the Energy Globe Award given in collaboration with the United Nations for "Best Project in Gibraltar" ( https://www.energyglobe.info/gibraltar2018?cl=en&id=262742 ) & Eco Wave Power also received a Seal of Excellence from the European Commission.

Moreover, recently Eco Wave Power's technology was assessed by independent experts from Solar Impulse Foundation (led by Dr. Bertrand Piccard) for its technological feasibility, environmental and socio-economic benefits, and economic profitability, and was labeled as an Efficient Solution.

The Solar Impulse Foundation is selecting 1,000 solutions that protect the environment in a profitable way and awarding them the Solar Impulse Efficient Solutions Label. This label serves as a new and credible symbol that can be applied to products, processes and services, and serves as a guarantee of quality to those looking to implement clean solutions and affords a competitive edge to the innovators behind them. (For further info: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/eco-wave-power)

Currently, Eco Wave Power holds projects pipeline of 160Mw and there is a growing demand for its technology.

David Leb, Founder of Eco Wave Power and the Company's Board of Directors have congratulated Ms. Braverman & the Eco Wave Power team and stated that: "We arevery excited to keep moving forward in the path to constructing the first large scale wave farm in the world as this will be a game changer in the renewable energy sphere. According to the World Energy Council, wave energy can produce twice the amount of electricity that the world produces now. This means huge decrease in worldwide pollution rates and massive potential market share. We are looking forward to changing the world one wave at a time."

