Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry's Annual Review, Corporate Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2018 published

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 14 February 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (EET)

Pöyry's Annual Review, Corporate Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2018 published

Pöyry PLC has today published its Annual Review, Corporate Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2018. The Annual Review 2018 includes Pöyry PLC's annual accounts, the consolidated accounts, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report.

The Corporate Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Statement have been published as separate reports from the Report of the Board of Directors. The Corporate Responsibility Report includes the non-financial information in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Act (1336/1997) Section 3a on non-financial reporting.

The Annual Review 2018, the Corporate Responsibility Report and the Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release as PDF files. They are available in Finnish and English on the company's website at www.poyry.com.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional Information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Annual review 2018 FINAL (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2235054/879727.pdf)

Pöyry non-financial report 2018_Final_BoD (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2235054/879729.pdf)

ENG_CG Statement 2018_Final (http://hugin.info/120101/R/2235054/879728.pdf)



