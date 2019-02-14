Kitewheel and ROCS Partner to Bring Customer Journey Management to the Nordic Market

LONDON and OSLO, Norway, Feb. 14, 2019, the journey orchestration leader and provider of the award-winning Customer Journey Hub, today announced a new partnership with ROCS , a data-driven marketing agency in Norway. Through the partnership, ROCS clients will be able to plan, map out and execute data-driven customer journeys, improving the overall effectiveness of their marketing programs.



Kitewheel's innovative platform allows brands and marketers to orchestrate customer journeys across a wide range of channels and touchpoints by gathering context in real-time, managing audiences and attributing marketing results throughout the entire process. This means that marketers can gain real-time visibility into the relative effectiveness of each channel and quickly adjust marketing tactics to optimize spends and improve results.

"Customer Journeys are the next arena for marketing differentiation, and Kitewheel's technology and methodology finally make Customer Journey Optimization available for businesses to use as a key strategy to manage their business by customer experiences. As products, services and pricing no longer lead to a competitive edge, especially in digital channels, customer experiences become the key differentiator," says Lars Christian Wilhelmsen, CEO of ROCS. "We have seen an increase in requests for Customer Journey Management in the Nordic marketplace, but high costs and technical complexity have limited most organizations from leaving the starting blocks. Kitewheel provides ready-made channel adapters and cloud-based high performance decisioning and personalization technology that can be implemented at a fraction of the time and cost compared to other alternatives."

"The Kitewheel team is thrilled to have ROCS in our partner ecosystem," said James Allum, European Managing Director, Kitewheel. "ROCS already brings industry-leading consulting expertise in data-driven marketing automation to a wide range of clients. Adding the power of Kitewheel will increase their capability and support the ever-increasing number of engagements brands share with their customers. We look forward to working with ROCS and seeing their passion and knowledge leading the way in Norway."

Interested parties can learn more about partnering with Kitewheel and the associated service offerings at http://www.kitewheel.com .

About Kitewheel

Kitewheel orchestrates intelligent customer journeys by unifying decisions across all touch points for brands and their agencies. Kitewheel's innovative Customer Journey Hub visually unifies disparate systems, touch points and technologies to provide seamless customer experiences that drive real-time revenue as well as long term loyalty.

Clients, agencies, system integrators and MSPs work with us because they understand the value that customer journeys can bring and they know that Kitewheel's platform is the only solution that's omnichannel and vendor and system agnostic. Founded in Boston's Innovation District in 2013, we are the only cloud-based journey hub designed for innovative businesses and modern consumers. We believe the customer experience is central to a brand's success and take pride in our ability to facilitate that process flawlessly. We believe in delivering measurable ROI for our partners and clients. We believe in the significance of the customer journey.

We are proud to be a Forrester leading SaaS Platform for Customer Journey Orchestration in both 2017 and 2018.

Kitewheel operates from offices in Boston, New York City and London. For more information, please visit www.kitewheel.com and follow Kitewheel on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About ROCS

ROCS - Rocket Science of Marketing is a Norwegian marketing technology company based in Oslo. We serve many of Norway's leading brands with technology and services for one-to-one digital marketing. ROCS is already recognized as a leading marketing technology service provider and are positioning itself to be the powerhouse of Customer Journey Analytics and Optimization in the Nordic market.