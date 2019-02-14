VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Revenue growth of 14% in Q1 2018-2019

14 February 2019. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces its revenues for the first quarter of the 2018-2019 financial year (1 October to 31 December 2018).

In line with the trends announced at the start of the financial year, Vente-unique.com once again proved itself capable of sustaining firm-paced, 100% organic growth. Growing 14%, the company is ahead of the 12% average growth for the last 7 years and wholly on track with the 2022 strategic plan.

IFRS (€000) 2017-2018 2018-2019 Change France 13,196 14,185 +7% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 5,643 6,198 +10% Southern Europe[2] 2,526 3,898 +54% Total 21,366 24,281 +14%

Accelerated growth in France

Q1 2018-2019 recorded marked growth in France, with a rise of 7%, as against a 4% increase for the previous year as a whole. This firm trend attests to the continued improvement in product availability thanks to the increasing efficiency of the Amblainville site and the new capacities made available with the opening of the additional logistics units in 2018.

Illustrating this firm sales trend, Black Friday boosted sales to a new record level in a single day.

With a 24% increase, international business continued its uptrend and reached a new record with a 42% contribution to sales (38% in Q1 the previous year). Southern Europe (rising 54% to €3.9 million) remained the principal driver of growth which, in addition to the healthy performance from Spain and Italy, was fuelled by the increasingly dynamic performance of Portugal, opened in January 2018. Northern and Eastern Europe scored two-figure growth (of 10%), while the new configuration of the Poland site contributed only marginally to revenue for the quarter.

Outlook

Encouraged by this strong start to the year, Vente-unique.com is confirming its 2018-2019 goal of achieving a further year of two-figure growth while maintaining an exemplary level of profit margin.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2018, Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €87 million, up 14%.

[1] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[2] Spain + Italy + Portugal

