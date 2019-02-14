EPAM Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

Fourth quarter revenues of $504.9 million, up 26.5% year-over-year

Annual revenues of $1.84 billion, up 27.1% year-over-year

GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.05 for the fourth quarter and $4.24 for the full year

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.27 for the fourth quarter and $4.38 for the full year

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

"Our focus on developing true partnerships with our customers, attracting and developing the right talent, and continuously evolving our capabilities drove our strong fiscal 2018 results," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "Demand for successful transformation strategies is only increasing, and we are well-positioned to help our clients derive new business value and remain competitive."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Revenues increased to $504.9 million , a year-over-year increase of $105.6 million , or 26.5%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 28.9% over the corresponding period last year;

, a year-over-year increase of , or 26.5%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 28.9% over the corresponding period last year; GAAP income from operations was $78.3 million , an increase of $26.2 million , or 50.4% , compared to $52.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017;

, an increase of , or 50.4% , compared to in the fourth quarter of 2017; Non-GAAP income from operations was $93.1 million , an increase of $26.1 million , or 39.0%, compared to $66.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017;

, an increase of , or 39.0%, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2017; Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $1.05 , compared to $(0.58) in the fourth quarter of 2017, based on a weighted average share count of 56.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding. The fourth quarter of 2017 was negatively impacted by the $74.6 million provisional charge related to U.S. tax reform; and

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2017, based on a weighted average share count of 56.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding. The fourth quarter of 2017 was negatively impacted by the provisional charge related to U.S. tax reform; and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.27 , an increase of $0.26 , or 25.7%, compared to $1.01 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full Year 2018 Highlights

Revenues increased to $1.84 billion , a year-over-year increase of $392.5 million , or 27.1%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 26.9% year-over-year;

, a year-over-year increase of , or 27.1%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 26.9% year-over-year; GAAP income from operations was $245.8 million , an increase of $72.8 million , or 42.1%, compared to $172.9 million in 2017;

, an increase of , or 42.1%, compared to in 2017; Non-GAAP income from operations was $315.1 million , an increase of $80.5 million , or 34.3%, compared to $234.7 million in 2017;

, an increase of , or 34.3%, compared to in 2017; Diluted EPS on a GAAP basis was $4.24 , compared to $1.32 in 2017 based on a weighted average share count of 56.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding. GAAP diluted EPS in 2018 benefited from the recognition of $26.0 million of net deferred tax assets resulting from the implementation of changes to our tax structure in response to U.S. tax reform. GAAP diluted EPS in 2017 was negatively impacted by the $74.6 million provisional charge related to U.S. tax reform; and

, compared to in 2017 based on a weighted average share count of 56.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding. GAAP diluted EPS in 2018 benefited from the recognition of of net deferred tax assets resulting from the implementation of changes to our tax structure in response to U.S. tax reform. GAAP diluted EPS in 2017 was negatively impacted by the provisional charge related to U.S. tax reform; and Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $4.38 , an increase of $0.92 , or 26.6%, compared to $3.46 in 2017.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics

Cash provided by operating activities was $123.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase from $71.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017; and was $292.2 million in 2018, an increase from $192.8 million in 2017;

in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase from in the fourth quarter of 2017; and was in 2018, an increase from in 2017; Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $771.7 million as of December 31, 2018 , an increase of $188.8 million , or 32.4%, from $582.9 million as of December 31, 2017 ; and

as of , an increase of , or 32.4%, from as of ; and Total headcount was approximately 30,200 as of December 31, 2018 . Included in this number were approximately 26,800 delivery professionals, an increase of 16.4% from December 31, 2017 .

2019 Outlook - Full Year and First Quarter

Full Year

Revenue growth for 2019 will be at least 22%. The Company expects that foreign currency translation will have a 1% unfavorable impact on full year reported revenues. The Company expects revenue growth on a constant currency basis will be at least 23%;

The Company expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16% to 17% of revenues;

The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 16% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23%; and

The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $4.45 for the full year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $5.06 for the full year. The Company expects weighted average share count for the year of 57.9 million diluted shares outstanding.

First Quarter

Revenues will be at least $518 million for the first quarter, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of at least 22%. The Company expects foreign currency translation to have a 3% unfavorable impact on year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter. The Company expects year-over-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis to be at least 25%;

for the first quarter, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of at least 22%. The Company expects foreign currency translation to have a 3% unfavorable impact on year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter. The Company expects year-over-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis to be at least 25%; For the first quarter, the Company expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 12% to 13% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16% to 17% of revenues;

The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 12% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23%; and

The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $1.00 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $1.16 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average share count for the quarter of 57.5 million diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

EPAM will host a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The live conference call will be available by dialing +1 (877) 407-0784 or +1 (201) 689-8560 (outside of the U.S.). A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.epam.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 or +1 (412) 317-6671 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 13686259. The replay will be available until February 28, 2019.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EPAM supplements results reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, referred to as GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in EPAM's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, for managing EPAM's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare EPAM's operating performance with its results in prior periods. EPAM anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures in its financial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude stock-based compensation expenses, write-offs and recoveries, acquisition-related costs, amortization of purchased intangible assets, goodwill impairment, certain other one-time charges and benefits, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, foreign exchange gains and losses, the impact of U.S. tax reform, excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Management also compares operating results on a basis of "constant currency," which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes the effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations by translating the current period revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the prior period of comparison. Because EPAM's reported non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within EPAM's industry. Consequently, EPAM's non-GAAP financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but rather, should be considered together with the information in EPAM's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues $ 504,931



$ 399,297



$ 1,842,912



$ 1,450,448

Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization) 319,031



254,121



1,186,921



921,352

Selling, general and administrative expenses 97,447



85,430



373,587



327,588

Depreciation and amortization expense 10,183



7,696



36,640



28,562

Income from operations 78,270



52,050



245,764



172,946

Interest and other income, net 1,080



1,799



3,522



4,601

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (582)



(1,772)



487



(3,242)

Income before provision for income taxes 78,768



52,077



249,773



174,305

Provision for income taxes 18,803



82,951



9,517



101,545

Net income/(loss) $ 59,965



$ (30,874)



$ 240,256



$ 72,760

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (6,695)



3,425



(21,338)



20,065

Unrealized loss on cash-flow hedging instruments, net of tax (472)



-



(2,553)



-

Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 52,798



$ (27,449)



$ 216,365



$ 92,825

















Net income/(loss) per share:













Basic $ 1.11



$ (0.58)



$ 4.48



$ 1.40

Diluted $ 1.05



$ (0.58)



$ 4.24



$ 1.32

Shares used in calculation of net income/(loss) per share:













Basic 54,031



52,879



53,623



52,077

Diluted 56,887



52,879



56,673



54,984



EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)









As of

December 31,

2018

As of

December 31,

2017 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 770,560



$ 582,585

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,557 and $1,186, respectively 297,685



265,639

Unbilled revenues 104,652



86,500

Prepaid and other current assets 26,171



25,309

Total current assets 1,199,068



960,033

Property and equipment, net 102,646



86,419

Intangible assets, net 57,065



44,511

Goodwill 166,832



119,531

Deferred tax assets 69,983



24,974

Other noncurrent assets 16,208



14,788

Total assets $ 1,611,802



$ 1,250,256









Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 7,444



$ 5,574

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 127,937



89,812

Due to employees 49,683



38,757

Deferred compensation due to employees 9,920



5,964

Taxes payable, current 67,845



40,860

Total current liabilities 262,829



180,967

Long-term debt 25,031



25,033

Taxes payable, noncurrent 43,685



59,874

Other noncurrent liabilities 17,661



9,435

Total liabilities 349,206



275,309

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000,000 authorized; 54,099,927 and 53,003,420

shares issued, 54,080,192 and 52,983,685 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018

and December 31, 2017, respectively 54



53

Additional paid-in capital 544,700



473,874

Retained earnings 759,533



518,820

Treasury stock (177)



(177)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,514)



(17,623)

Total stockholders' equity 1,262,596



974,947

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,611,802



$ 1,250,256



EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percent and per share amounts)

Reconciliation of revenue growth at constant currency to revenue growth as reported under GAAP is presented in the table below:











Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Revenue growth at constant currency(1) 28.9 %

26.9 % Foreign exchange rates impact (2.4) %

0.2 % Revenue growth as reported 26.5 %

27.1 %



(1) Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S.

dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three months and years ended

December 31, 2018 and 2017:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Year Ended December 31, 2018

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)(2) $ 319,031



$ (4,410)



$ 314,621



$ 1,186,921

$ (27,245)



$ 1,159,676 Selling, general and administrative

expenses(3) $ 97,447



$ (8,081)



$ 89,366



$ 373,587



$ (33,998)



$ 339,589

Income from operations(4) $ 78,270



$ 14,792



$ 93,062



$ 245,764



$ 69,344



$ 315,108

Operating margin 15.5 %

2.9 %

18.4 %

13.3 %

3.8 %

17.1 % Net income(5) $ 59,965



$ 12,359



$ 72,324



$ 240,256



$ 7,754



$ 248,010

Weighted average diluted shares

outstanding(6) 56,887



-



56,887



56,673



-



56,673

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05







$ 1.27



$ 4.24







$ 4.38





Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

Year Ended December 31, 2017

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)(2) $ 254,121



$ (6,416)



$ 247,705



$ 921,352



$ (20,868)



$ 900,484

Selling, general and administrative

expenses(3) $ 85,430



$ (6,625)



$ 78,805



$ 327,588



$ (33,281)



$ 294,307

Income from operations(4) $ 52,050



$ 14,897



$ 66,947



$ 172,946



$ 61,711



$ 234,657

Operating margin 13.0 %

3.8 %

16.8 %

11.9 %

4.3 %

16.2 % Net (loss)/income(5) $ (30,874)



$ 87,500



$ 56,626



$ 72,760



$ 117,542



$ 190,302

Weighted average diluted shares

outstanding(6) 52,879



3,065



55,944



54,984



-



54,984

Diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.58)







$ 1.01



$ 1.32







$ 3.46









































Items (2) through (5) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate

item.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Stock-based compensation expenses $ 4,410



$ 6,416



$ 27,245



$ 20,868

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues(2) 4,410



6,416



27,245



20,868

Stock-based compensation expenses 8,042



6,071



31,943



31,539

Other acquisition-related expenses 209



570



916



1,500

One-time (recoveries)/charges (170)



(16)



1,139



242

Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses(3) 8,081



6,625



33,998



33,281

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 2,301



1,856



8,101



7,562

Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations(4) 14,792



14,897



69,344



61,711

Change in fair value of contingent consideration included in

Interest and other income, net -



-



(900)



-

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain 582



1,772



(487)



3,242

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes:













Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1,855)



(2,946)



(12,862)



(12,736)

Net discrete charge/(benefit) related to U.S. tax reform 13



74,632



(29,971)



74,632

Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (1,173)



(855)



(17,370)



(9,307)

Total adjustments to GAAP net income/(loss)(5) $ 12,359



$ 87,500



$ 7,754



$ 117,542

































(6) There was a 3,065 increase to the shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP

basis during the three months ended December 31, 2017 as these shares were excluded from the calculation of

diluted loss per share on a GAAP basis due to the anti-dilutive effect of these shares as a result of the net loss in

the period. There were no adjustments to GAAP weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding in the calculation of diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis during the three months ended December 31, 2018 and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.



EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations of Guidance Non-GAAP Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In percent, except per share amounts)

The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of projected revenue growth in constant currency is presented in the table below:









First Quarter 2019

Full Year 2019 Revenue growth at constant currency (at least)(7) 25 %

23 % Foreign exchange rates impact (3) %

(1) % Revenue growth (at least) 22 %

22 %





(7) Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period projected revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of projected GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the table below:









First Quarter 2019

Full Year 2019 GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 12% to 13%

12.5% to 13.5% Stock-based compensation expenses 3.5 %

3.0 % Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1.7 %

1.4 % Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 1.8 %

1.6 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.5 %

0.5 % Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 16% to 17%

16% to 17%

Reconciliation of projected GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:









First Quarter 2019

Full Year 2019 GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 12 %

16 % Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 4.3 %

2.9 % Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation 6.7 %

4.1 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 23 %

23 %

Reconciliation of projected GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:









First Quarter 2019

Full Year 2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share (at least) $ 1.00



$ 4.45

Stock-based compensation expenses 0.31



1.11

Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 0.15



0.54

Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 0.16



0.57

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.04



0.16

Foreign exchange loss 0.01



0.02

Provision for income taxes:





Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.08)



(0.29)

Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (0.12)



(0.39)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (at least) $ 1.16



$ 5.06



