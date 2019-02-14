VVT and Start-Stop System Market Projected to Garner $52.06 Bn by 2025 at 9.2% CAGR, Says AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles to cut down on greenhouse gas emission, also backed by strict government regulations for emissions, are expected to propel the growth of the global VVT and start-stop system market.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "VVT and Start-Stop System Market by Camshaft Type (DOHC and SOHC), Starter Type (Belt-Driven Alternator Starter, Enhanced Starter, Direct Starter, and Integrated Starter Generator), and Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". According to the report, the global VVT and start-stop market was valued at $25.33 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $52.06 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global VVT and start-stop market is driven by the surge in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, strict government regulations pertaining to emissions, and increased demand for hybrid vehicles. Additionally, the development of start-stop system for bikes and the growth of government initiatives to reduce emission in emerging economies are poised to create lucrative opportunities for new market players in the near future. However, the high cost of such systems along with engine wear-and-tear as a result of excessive start-stop cycles hamper market growth.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5149

Dual overhead camshaft (DOHC) is expected to dominate the global market

Based on camshaft type, the dual overhead camshaft (DOHC) is anticipated to be the largest and fastest growing segment on account of its advantageous features, such as enhanced performance, increased power & efficiency, and improved durability, over the single overhead camshaft (SOHC).

Integrated starter generator segment to occupy the maximum market share by 2025

By starter type, the integrated starter generator segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to occupy more than half of the global market by 2025. The segment is also poised to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.5%, owing to its advantages over other starter type segments, such as high fuel efficiency, low emission, and high power generating capacity.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5149

Gasoline segment is projected to continue its dominance through 2025

By fuel type, the gasoline segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to low carbon emission and greater fuel economy as compared to diesel. However, the electric segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025, due to government regulations for emission and rise in the price of fuels.

Asia-Pacific to encounter the fastest growth from 2018 to 2025

Throughout the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.9%, on account of strict government regulations to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and increased demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Meanwhile, Europe generated half of the global market revenue in 2017 due to the rise in demand for hybrid vehicles to reduce the consumption of fuel.

Key market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Johnson Controls, Inc, Hitachi Ltd., and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Automotive Biometric Market Expected to Reach $1,128 Million, Globally, by 2024

Increase in theft in passenger cars propels the market growth of the automotive biometric market. The global automotive biometric market was valued at $476 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $1,128 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2024.

Global Automotive Wheel Market to Reach $47,355 Million by 2025

The global automotive wheel market is expected to witness a considerable growth due to the emerging technologies in vehicle standards, which propel its adoption globally. The global automotive wheel market is projected to witness extensive growth, especially in the emerging economies, owing to the increase in vehicle population and rise in government initiatives such as investment in R&D in automotive manufacturing, which further propel the growth.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com