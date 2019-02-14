Acquisition establishes LTI as a leading global partner for Temenos WealthSuite

Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire NIELSEN+PARTNER (N+P), an independent Temenos WealthSuite specialist, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

N+P is a leading partner of Temenos in Europe and APAC. The company is well-recognized for its market-leading capabilities in Temenos WealthSuite, including Triple' A Plus, Data Source and Channels. With presence in major Banking and Wealth Management hubs like Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Singapore, N+P also provides IT Consulting, digital and software engineering services to major enterprises.

This acquisition is synergistic to Syncordis acquisition that LTI announced in 2017. Syncordis is the leading Temenos T24 Core Banking Platform specialist with widespread presence in Europe, whereas N+P has built comprehensive expertise in the front office of Temenos WealthSuite. Together with Syncordis, N+P strengthens LTI's capabilities as a global expert of Temenos suite of products and enriches company's offerings to Banking clients. Upon integration, N+P's Temenos business will be consolidated under the brand of Syncordis, while software engineering business will operate and expand as part of LTI Germany.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer Managing Director, LTI, said: "Temenos is the world leader in banking software. Since the Syncordis acquisition, this has been a fast-growing practice for us, enabling resilient relationships and rich, cross-selling opportunities. The acquisition of N+P will help us further establish LTI as a formidable player in the fast-growing market for Temenos and help our clients navigate their digital transformation journey. I welcome the employees and clients of N+P to LTI family."

Manuel Brunckhorst, CEO, N+P said: "Joining forces with strategic and complementary partners like LTI and Syncordis is the next logical step to accelerate our growth, enhance our capabilities and extend our services, both for Temenos, as well as software engineering services. We are very excited about the future and continuing our journey with our existing and new clients, employees and partners."

Guillaume Desjonqueres, CEO, Syncordis said: "Syncordis has been growing at a faster pace since its acquisition by LTI. With LTI acquiring N+P, we are entering into a new phase, expanding both our Temenos offerings and our footprint outside of Europe. In line with our strategic vision, Syncordis and N+P together with LTI will provide complete and innovative services to Temenos clients in the Banking and Wealth Management space, globally."

This is the fourth acquisition by LTI since the company got listed in 2016. In January 2019, the company acquired Ruletronics, a boutique Pega Consulting company.

About LTI:

Larsen Toubro Infotech (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 27,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

About Syncordis

Syncordis S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Infotech (LTI), is a pure-play core banking transformation specialist with more than 150 Temenos consultants. Established in 2004, Syncordis S.A. has offices in Luxembourg, France, UK and India, and provides business and IT consultancy focused exclusively on Temenos solutions. Syncordis' implementation, helpdesk, monitoring and application support services help clients reduce risks, increase efficiency and enhance quality of their banking systems. Syncordis brings rich international execution experience in over 15 countries across Europe, Asia, Americas, Middle East Africa including Germany, Switzerland, UK, France, Belgium Luxembourg. Find more at www.syncordisconsulting.com

About N+P

N+P is an IT consulting company specializing in implementation, customization and operation of Temenos WealthSuite, and software engineering in Germany. With offices in Hamburg (HQ), Zurich, Singapore, Luxembourg, Brussels, Sydney and Bangkok, N+P takes pride in providing exemplary service to customers and partnering in their transformations. The company brings together years of experience, reliability, commitment and a sense of responsibility to its engagements. More information at www.nundp.com

