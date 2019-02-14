Cority Unveils Enhanced Quality Management Solution on its True SaaS EHSQ Platform

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019. Designed to provide Quality professionals with a closed-loop continuous improvement process to ensure product safety, compliance and drive operational efficiency, Cority increases visibility across the supply chain to monitor suppliers, capture customer feedback, and ensure the highest product standards. This latest release shows Cority's commitment to providing organizations with the most comprehensive, integrated EHSQ solution to support their operational and compliance needs.



"Many organizations still rely on paper-based processes to manage quality, which can result in outdated documents, siloed information, and missing approvals. Others are looking to bring Quality and EHS together under broader and more strategic operational programs," said John Easton, VP Product Management, Cority. "To ensure our clients can proactively manage risk within their facilities, support ISO 9001 requirements, and enable integrated EHSQ, we've developed a complete nonconformance lifecycle on the Cority Platform that initiates investigations, root cause analysis, corrective actions and preventive actions (CAPAs) as well as management of change to enable a closed-loop continuous improvement process."

Key capabilities of Cority's Quality Management solution include:

Nonconformances - streamline the nonconformance lifecycle process to resolve deviation recurrence and support regulatory requirements

Management of Change - review and manage all proposed changes to equipment, raw materials, processes, personnel and procedures to ensure risks are controlled

Document Control - easily manage and distribute documents for review and approval to maintain industry and regulatory compliance requirements in the event of an audit

Audits - manage internal and supplier audits to ensure quality processes, procedures, and systems are compliant with regulatory and industry requirements

Supplier Management - onboard and manage suppliers, documentation, and ensure compliance with suppliers and contract vendors

Complaint Management - track customer complaints through the nonconformance lifecycle to determine the root cause, resolve issues and reduce product deviations

Equipment and Maintenance - proactively manage equipment maintenance and calibration records to comply with quality standards and ensure product safety

Dashboards and Reporting - monitor quality KPIs and drill down into yield of products manufactured correctly, customer returns, and supplier quality to identify trends and address production issues

Integrated EHSQ on a True SaaS Platform - enables all EHSQ workflows and processes across the enterprise to be managed from a single solution with a consistent user interface



"While firms have historically run EHS and quality as independent functions, the industrial sector has made much progress in recent years towards the business integration of safety and quality. This transformation has been championed by business leaders that recognize the common objectives, challenges, and desired outcomes across EHS and Quality, eased by harmonization of relevant ISO standards, and streamlined by enterprise applications that provide robust integrated process automation," said Dan Jacob, Principal Analyst and Research Director, LNS. "LNS Research data shows that those who have integrated EHS and Quality achieve significant operational and financial benefits. Operationally, integrated firms have a median of 87% more capabilities than those that have not, particularly in the adoption of cross-functional processes, automation of processes with software, and risk management. This more capable environment results in a median of 17% lower supplier defect rates, lower cost of poor quality translating to roughly 7% higher operating margins, and a higher percentage of products in compliance."

About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of over 350 experts serve more than 800 clients in 100 countries, supporting 2.5 million end users. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.

