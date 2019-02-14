FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.: FANDOM SPORTS OY Signs on Tech Partner at Think 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company").

On Thursday, February 14th, FANDOM SPORTS OY, the wholly-owned subsidiary of FANDOM SPORTS, signed an agreement with platform and application development company Deqode.

The India-based blockchain developers will build new features and augment the functionality of the fandomplatform to support a monetization model for the FANDOM SPORTS apps.

The trademarked FANCOINTM and FANDOM Wallet in combination with the Blockchain-based fandomplatform advertising model enables a player economy where players earn play currency while advertisers build a direct relationship with the consumer.

"We are thrilled to be part of the FANDOM SPORTS evolving sports and gaming technology roll-out. Our company created the original proof-of-concept for the IBM Blockchain solution in December 2017. We look forward to bringing the fandomplatform to the next level through our renewed partnership." says Ankur Maheshwari, CEO of Deqode.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Play. Predict. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS is an entertainment and gaming company "Hell Bent" on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow super fans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app encourages users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real-time sport and esports events. The Company's 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform with two global apps and one FANCOIN economy for super fans to fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.FandomSports.net

About Deqode

At Deqode, our purpose is to help businesses solve complex problems using new-age technologies. We are industry leaders in blockchain solutions and we leverage our deep industry knowledge and technical expertise to optimize business processes, maximize impact, and foster business growth. We are driven by our passion to innovate and create solutions that inspire the future.

www.deqode.com

