Stora Enso Issues its First Green Bonds

HELSINKI, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT BEING MADE IN, AND COPIES OF IT MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED OR SENT INTO, THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM OR JAPAN.

Stora Enso has today successfully issued its first Green Bonds. The bonds are issued under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The total aggregated principal amount of the transaction is SEK 6 000 million. The bonds are issued under Stora Enso's Green Bond framework published in May 2018. The bonds have three tranches as follows:

1) SEK 3 000 million matures in August 2021 and pays a floating coupon of STIBOR +0.85%.

2) SEK 1 250 million matures in February 2024 and pays a floating coupon of STIBOR +1.45%.

3) SEK 1 750 million matures in February 2024 and pays a fixed coupon of 1.875%. The issue price is 100, and is equal to SEK-swap +145 basis points.

There are no financial covenants for the bonds. The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The bookrunners for the transactions were DnB, Nordea, and SEB.

"Stora Enso has the long-term aim to secure funding partners that have sustainability as a fundamental part of their agenda. We are very pleased to successfully issue our first Green Bonds. The proceeds are intended entirely to finance our ongoing acquisition of forest assets in Bergvik Skog. This is fully in line with our Green Bond Framework, as Bergvik Skog's forest lands are 100% certified to sustainable forestry," says SVP Group Treasurer Pasi Kyckling.

"This successful Green Bond is further evidence that our Sustainability Agenda underpins core business processes, such as the raising of new finance to grow our share of the bioeconomy," says Noel Morrin, EVP Sustainability.

More information about our Green Bonds is available at storaenso.com/greenbonds.

For further information, please contact:

Pasi Kyckling

SVP, Group Treasurer

tel. +358-40-820-6902

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is not being made in and copies of it may not be distributed or sent into the United States, the United Kingdom or Japan. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities referred to herein. There shall be no offer, solicitation or sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Stora Enso Oyj does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States.

This communication does not constitute an offer of the securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities. This communication is being distributed to and is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-issues-its-first-green-bonds,c2740530