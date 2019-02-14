Enghouse Systems Acquires ProOpti AB

MARKHAM, Ontario and STOCKHOLM, February 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Acquisition expands Enghouse Interactive product portfolio

Enghouse Systems Limited(TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired ProOpti AB ("ProOpti").

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, ProOpti is a leading Nordic software provider in the Telecom Expense Management ("TEM") and Technology Optimization Management ("TOM") sectors. Its solutions include the complete management of telecom expenses, mobile UC charges for voice, data and services, and IT enterprise asset management, usage and contract optimization. The products are deployed in the cloud or on premise with some of the leading telecom service providers and organizations.

"ProOpti's product suite is complementary with the Enghouse Interactive portfolio and extends our product offering," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are very pleased to welcome ProOpti's customers and employees to the Enghouse Interactive organization."

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at http://www.enghouse.com.

About ProOpti

ProOpti is a Technology Optimization Management software company that has been on the market for 25 years and was formally known as Teleopti TEM. The company operates primarily in the Nordics through a network of partners with customer deployments. For more information, visit http://www.proopti.com.

Media Contact:

Sam Anidjar

Vice President

Corporate Development

Enghouse Systems Limited

905-946-3300

investor@enghouse.com

