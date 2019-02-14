CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Palm Coast Joins Growing Mobile Franchise Network

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair franchise is pleased to announce the expansion of its network with a new store in northern Florida. The network congratulates Jason Arnett of CPR Palm Coast.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Palm Coast, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/palm-coast-fl/.

"We're very excited to expand our network with the addition of CPR Palm Coast," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Jason's previous experience repairing broken devices will allow him to succeed as a CPR franchise owner."

Jason's store is co-branded with his current business, Tru-Tech AV, and is conveniently located off Interstate 95 and Palm Coast Parkway in central Palm Coast. This coastal Florida city has doubled in size in the last two decades and is predicted to continue growing, thanks to an influx of new businesses and residential developments. As the city continues to expand, Jason looks forward to providing current and future residents with affordable tech solutions. CPR Palm Coast offers a wide variety of device repair services, from fixing faulty batteries and water-damaged devices to replacing cracked screens and more. Including services for cell phones, tablets, laptops, game consoles, and more, Jason's team looks forward to offering fast repair solutions.

"I am thrilled to offer a better electronic repair experience to the place I've called home for many, many years," said store owner, Jason. "Having worked with national brands, including Sony, Samsung, and LG, I feel confident in my team's ability to continue delivering excellence."

Jason has over 15 years of electronic repair experience for popular national brands. He is also iFixit Master Tech certified. His wife, Erin, who manages CPR Palm Coast, is a native to Flagler County and alum of the University of Central Florida. The Arnetts have two children, one of whom works at their CPR Palm Coast store. In their spare time, they enjoy boating, deep sea fishing, and vacationing. To begin a repair at CPR Palm Coast or to request a free estimate on any service, visit the store at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Palm Coast is located at:

1244 Palm Coast Parkway SW

Palm Coast, FL 32137

Please contact the store at 386-449-7965 or via email: repairs@cpr-palmcoast.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/palm-coast-fl/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 550 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535314/CPR-Palm-Coast-Joins-Growing-Mobile-Franchise-Network