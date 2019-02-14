AVSystem is proud to announce that their Coiote IoT Device Management platform and Anjay LwM2M SDK are ready for the latest LwM2M 1.1 version of OMA SpecWorks' Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) standard.

Lightweight M2M is a protocol designed to answer the needs of the IoT market. The standard is used for telemetry and device management and works efficiently not only with high power assets including gateways or business devices but also with resource constrained sensors, actuators and other items used in the IoT ecosystem. With its latest release, the LwM2M 1.1 stack can now allow communication between devices using both IP and non-ip data delivery networks. Other features and further optimizations include implementation of:

CoAP over TCP (improving NAT/firewall traversal restrictions),

CBOR (utilized as a new encoding format),

Send Operation (providing better telemetry capabilities),

Composite operations (enabling easier access to resources),

SenML (used for data flow models to ensure higher efficiency of transmission).

"AVSystem was always a leader in adopting the latest LwM2M spec, which has been proven many times during interoperability tests fests organized periodically by OMA SpecWorks. The newest LwM2M 1.1 features include enhanced telemetry capabilities, more efficient payload encoding or new ways of message transportation which all make LwM2M 1.1 an even stronger and more reliable standard. I believe that the latest release of LwM2M proves that this is one of the few standards that really manages to keep up with the fast and chaotic development of IoT and all of its underlying technologies," says Wojciech Czech, CTO at AVSystem.

AVSystem, being a leader in IoT Device Management solutions, continues to deliver products compatible with the latest revision of the standard. Anjay LwM2M open-source SDK works as a full stack LwM2M Client and can be easily implemented in devices to help them support the LwM2M protocol. For a complete LwM2M-based portfolio AVSystem brings its Coiote IoT Device Management platform to the table. The platform works as an LwM2M 1.1 Server and provides comprehensive interfaces and mechanisms that let users easily make use of an advanced IoT device management solution.

About AVSystem

No IoT deployment is successful without proper device management this is what AVSystem stands for.

As a 12-year-old company, AVSystem is an expert in its field. We help companies around the world deliver better quality of service thanks to our top-class device management solutions. We also focus on WiFi VAS indoor location as well as other systems for SDN and NFV. Apart from creating software, we actively participate in the standardization process of the LwM2M standard to enable secure device management and service orchestration in the IoT ecosystem. 100+ large companies worldwide prove the superiority of AVSystem's technology.

