Alkermes Plc Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended Dec. 31, 2018 and Provides Financial Expectations for 2019

- Record Revenues of $1.09 Billion in 2018, Driven by 24% Year-Over-Year Growth of Proprietary Product Net Sales -

- Company Reports 2018 GAAP Net Loss per Share of $0.90 and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.61-

- 2019 Net Sales of Proprietary Products Expected to Grow Approximately 24%, Reflecting Continued Growth of VIVITROL and ARISTADA -

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and provided financial expectations for 2019.

"Our strong financial results in 2018 were driven by the growth of our proprietary commercial products and the continued strength and diversity of our royalty and manufacturing business," commented James Frates, Chief Financial Officer of Alkermes. "As we enter 2019, our financial expectations reflect the continued growth of our proprietary products, VIVITROL and ARISTADA, as well as important investments in the future growth drivers of the company including our advancing development pipeline and commercial capabilities to support our expanding presence in schizophrenia."

Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the quarter were $315.8 million . This compared to $275.4 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of 15%. Proprietary product net sales for VIVITROL and ARISTADA i were $132.7 million for the quarter, reflecting a 28% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

. This compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of 15%. Proprietary product net sales for VIVITROL and ARISTADA were for the quarter, reflecting a 28% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. Net loss according to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP) was $9.7 million for the quarter, or a basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 . This compared to GAAP net loss of $9.8 million , or a basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 , for the same period in the prior year.

for the quarter, or a basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share of . This compared to GAAP net loss of , or a basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share of , for the same period in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $54.8 million for the quarter, or a non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.35 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.34 . This compared to non-GAAP net income of $50.3 million , or a non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.33 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.31 , for the same period in the prior year.

"The launch of ARISTADA INITIOii continues to gain traction as payers and providers recognize the value proposition of this important new offering, particularly in combination with the ARISTADA two-month dose which provides the unique ability to fully dose a patient on day one for up to two monthsiii. With this offering, we are supporting continuity of care which is critically important for this patient population. We also continue to build the customized commercial capabilities necessary to navigate this complex treatment environment, including recent expansions of our field- and hospital-based teams," stated Jim Robinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Alkermes. "VIVITROL results for 2018 were in-line with our expectations and we are encouraged by solid growth trends across many states. As we enter 2019, we remain committed to increasing access to VIVITROL and driving increased adoption in order to meet the needs of patients with opioid and alcohol dependence."

Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Financial Results

Revenues

Net sales of VIVITROL were $83.8 million , compared to $75.6 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 11%.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 11%. Net sales of ARISTADA were $48.8 million , compared to $28.3 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 72%.

, compared to for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 72%. Manufacturing and royalty revenues from RISPERDAL CONSTA , INVEGA SUSTENNA /XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA /TREVICTA were $81.4 million , compared to $78.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

, INVEGA SUSTENNA /XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA /TREVICTA were , compared to for the same period in the prior year. Manufacturing and royalty revenues from AMPYRA/FAMPYRA iv were $38.8 million , compared to $38.1 million for the same period in the prior year, which was above our expectations given generic entry into the market in 2018.

were , compared to for the same period in the prior year, which was above our expectations given generic entry into the market in 2018. Manufacturing and royalty revenues included $26.7 million from Alkermes' share of proceeds from the sale of certain royalty streams by Zealand Pharma A/S, related to products using Alkermes' technology, to Royalty Pharma.

from Alkermes' share of proceeds from the sale of certain royalty streams by Zealand Pharma A/S, related to products using Alkermes' technology, to Royalty Pharma. Research and development revenues were $15.6 million , of which $14.4 million related to R&D reimbursement from the company's collaboration with Biogen for diroximel fumarate, or BIIB098.

Costs and Expenses

Operating expenses were $315.7 million , compared to $269.5 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily reflecting increased investment in the commercialization of ARISTADA and VIVITROL.

Calendar Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 21% to $1.09 billion in 2018, which included VIVITROL net sales of $302.6 million and ARISTADA net sales of $147.7 million . This compared to total revenues of $903.4 million for 2017, which included VIVITROL net sales of $269.3 million and ARISTADA net sales of $93.5 million . Please see the tables at the end of this press release for a detailed breakdown of the revenues from our key commercial products.

in 2018, which included VIVITROL net sales of and ARISTADA net sales of . This compared to total revenues of for 2017, which included VIVITROL net sales of and ARISTADA net sales of . Please see the tables at the end of this press release for a detailed breakdown of the revenues from our key commercial products. GAAP net loss was $139.3 million , or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.90 , for 2018. This compared to a GAAP net loss of $157.9 million , or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $1.03 , for 2017.

, or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of , for 2018. This compared to a GAAP net loss of , or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of , for 2017. Non-GAAP net income was $97.8 million , or a non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.63 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.61 , for 2018. This compared to non-GAAP net income of $27.8 million , or a non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.18 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.17 , for 2017.

, or a non-GAAP basic earnings per share of and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , for 2018. This compared to non-GAAP net income of , or a non-GAAP basic earnings per share of and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , for 2017. At Dec. 31, 2018 , Alkermes recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $620.0 million , compared to $590.7 million at Dec. 31, 2017 . At Dec. 31, 2018 , the company's total debt outstanding was $279.3 million , compared to $281.4 million at Dec. 31, 2017 .

"Alkermes is defined by our commitment to making medicines that help address critical public health challenges, using our scientific insights to develop medicines that are designed with the real-world needs of patients in mind. Following the positive results of the ALKS 3831 ENLIGHTEN-2 pivotal study and the increasing traction of ARISTADA in the market, we continue to establish our emerging leadership position in the treatment of schizophrenia," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "2019 will be an important year for our late-stage pipeline highlighted by the planned submission of the ALKS 3831 New Drug Application and the regulatory review of the recently submitted New Drug Application for diroximel fumarate for multiple sclerosis, with expected action in the fourth quarter. As development activities surrounding our ALKS 4230 immuno-oncology program gain momentum, we expect to have our first indications of ALKS 4230's anti-tumor response activity this year, and we look forward to updating you on our progress."

Recent Events:

ALKS 3831

In November 2018 , Alkermes announced positive topline results from ENLIGHTEN-2, a pivotal phase 3 study of ALKS 3831 compared to olanzapine in patients with stable schizophrenia. In the study, ALKS 3831 met the pre-specified co-primary endpoints, demonstrating both a lower mean percent weight gain from baseline at six months compared to the olanzapine group and a lower proportion of patients who gained 10% or more of their baseline body weight at six months compared to the olanzapine group.

, Alkermes announced positive topline results from ENLIGHTEN-2, a pivotal phase 3 study of ALKS 3831 compared to olanzapine in patients with stable schizophrenia. In the study, ALKS 3831 met the pre-specified co-primary endpoints, demonstrating both a lower mean percent weight gain from baseline at six months compared to the olanzapine group and a lower proportion of patients who gained 10% or more of their baseline body weight at six months compared to the olanzapine group. Diroximel fumarate (BIIB098)

In December 2018 , Alkermes and Biogen announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for diroximel fumarate, a novel oral fumarate in development for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. If approved, Biogen intends to market diroximel fumarate under the brand name VUMERITY . This name has been conditionally accepted by the FDA and will be confirmed upon approval.

, Alkermes and Biogen announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for diroximel fumarate, a novel oral fumarate in development for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. If approved, Biogen intends to market diroximel fumarate under the brand name VUMERITY . This name has been conditionally accepted by the FDA and will be confirmed upon approval. ALKS 4230

In November 2018 , Alkermes presented initial clinical data from the ongoing dose-escalation stage of the phase 1 study for ALKS 4230 at the 2018 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

, Alkermes presented initial clinical data from the ongoing dose-escalation stage of the phase 1 study for ALKS 4230 at the 2018 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. ALKS 5461

In January 2019 , Alkermes received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding the NDA for ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.

Upcoming Milestones:

The following outlines the company's expected upcoming milestones.

ARISTADA

Topline results from six-month phase 3b study evaluating ARISTADA INITIO plus the ARISTADA two-month dose alongside INVEGA SUSTENNA in patients experiencing an acute exacerbation of schizophrenia in H1 2019.

study evaluating ARISTADA INITIO plus the ARISTADA two-month dose alongside INVEGA SUSTENNA in patients experiencing an acute exacerbation of schizophrenia in H1 2019. ALKS 3831

Presentation of data at medical meetings on the results from ENLIGHTEN-2, a six-month weight study of ALKS 3831 compared to olanzapine in patients with stable schizophrenia.



Planned submission of an NDA for ALKS 3831 for the treatment of schizophrenia in mid-2019.

Diroximel fumarate

NDA acceptance and assignment of Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date.



Topline results for EVOLVE-MS-2 head-to-head study of diroximel fumarate compared to TECFIDERA in mid-2019.

in mid-2019. ALKS 4230

Initiation of subcutaneous dosing phase 1 study in Q1 2019.



Presentation of data at medical meetings from ongoing phase 1 study, including monotherapy dose escalation and clinical evaluation of ALKS 4230 in combination with PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab.



Completion of monotherapy dose-escalation stage and initiation of monotherapy dose-expansion stage of phase 1 study.

Financial Expectations for 2019

The following outlines the company's financial expectations for 2019, which include planned investments in the company's pipeline of development candidates and commercial infrastructure to support the company's expanding presence in schizophrenia.

Revenues: The company expects total revenues to range from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion , driven by expected growth of our proprietary products and an expected $150 million milestone payment from Biogen in the fourth quarter related to the potential FDA approval of diroximel fumarate. Included in this total revenue expectation, Alkermes expects VIVITROL net sales to range from $330 million to $350 million , and ARISTADA net sales to range from $210 million to $230 million .

The company expects total revenues to range from to , driven by expected growth of our proprietary products and an expected milestone payment from Biogen in the fourth quarter related to the potential FDA approval of diroximel fumarate. Included in this total revenue expectation, Alkermes expects VIVITROL net sales to range from to , and ARISTADA net sales to range from to . Cost of Goods Manufactured and Sold: The company expects cost of goods manufactured and sold to range from $180 million to $190 million .

The company expects cost of goods manufactured and sold to range from to . Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: The company expects R&D expenses to range from $450 million to $480 million .

The company expects R&D expenses to range from to . Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: The company expects SG&A expenses to range from $590 million to $620 million .

The company expects SG&A expenses to range from to . Amortization of Intangible Assets: The company expects amortization of intangibles to be approximately $40 million .

The company expects amortization of intangibles to be approximately . Net Interest Expense: The company expects net interest expense to range from $5 million to $10 million .

The company expects net interest expense to range from to . Income Tax Expense: The company expects income tax expense to range from $10 million to $15 million .

The company expects income tax expense to range from to . GAAP Net Loss: The company expects GAAP net loss to range from $135 million to $165 million , or a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.87 to $1.06 , based on a weighted average basic and diluted share count of approximately 156 million shares outstanding.

The company expects GAAP net loss to range from to , or a basic and diluted loss per share of to , based on a weighted average basic and diluted share count of approximately 156 million shares outstanding. Non-GAAP Net Income: The company expects non-GAAP net income to range from $40 million to $70 million , or a non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.26 to $0.45 , based on a weighted average basic share count of approximately 156 million shares outstanding and a non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.25 to $0.43 , based on a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 161 million shares outstanding.

The company expects non-GAAP net income to range from to , or a non-GAAP basic earnings per share of to , based on a weighted average basic share count of approximately 156 million shares outstanding and a non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of to , based on a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 161 million shares outstanding. Share-Based Compensation: The company expects share-based compensation of approximately $120 million .

The company expects share-based compensation of approximately . Capital Expenditures: The company expects capital expenditures to range from $90 million to $100 million .

Conference Call

Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation with accompanying slides at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST) on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, to discuss these financial results and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. BST) on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, through Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website or by dialing +1 877 660 6853 for U.S. callers and +1 201 612 7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID is 13687392.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis and oncology. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), including non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) adjusts for one-time and non-cash charges by excluding from GAAP results: share-based compensation expense; amortization; depreciation; non-cash net interest expense; certain other one-time or non-cash items; and the income tax effect of these reconciling items.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share should not be considered measures of our liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects; expectations concerning continued revenue growth from the company's commercial products, including the growth of VIVITROL, ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO and the company's expanding presence in the field of treatment of schizophrenia; expectations concerning the company's continued investment in its commercial capabilities and the value that can be derived therefrom; the potential therapeutic and commercial value of the company's marketed and development products, and patient access to and adoption of such products; expectations concerning the timing and results of clinical development and regulatory activities, including the anticipated presentation of data from the ENLIGHTEN-2 phase 3 clinical trial for ALKS 3831, the planned submission of an NDA for ALKS 3831, topline results from the EVOLVE-MS-2 head-to-head study of diroximel fumarate (BIIB098) compared to TECFIDERA, the FDA's anticipated acceptance of, and action with respect to, the NDA for diroximel fumarate, topline results from the phase 3b clinical trial evaluating ARISTADA INITIO plus ARISTADA two-month dose alongside INVEGA SUSTENNA, the progress of, and presentation of initial data from, the ALKS 4230 phase 1 study, and the initiation of a subcutaneous dosing phase 1 study for ALKS 4230. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the unfavorable outcome of litigation, including so-called "Paragraph IV" litigation and other patent litigation, related to any of our products or products using our proprietary technologies, which may lead to competition from generic drug manufacturers; data from clinical trials may be interpreted by the FDA in different ways than we interpret it; the FDA may not agree with our regulatory approval strategies or components of our filings for our products, including our clinical trial designs, conduct and methodologies; clinical development activities may not be completed on time or at all; the results of our clinical development activities may not be positive, or predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; regulatory submissions may not occur or be submitted in a timely manner; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to governmental payers; the FDA or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

VIVITROL is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; RISPERDAL CONSTA, INVEGA SUSTENNA, XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA and TREVICTA are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson; TECFIDERA is a registered trademark of Biogen Inc.; and AMPYRA and FAMPYRA are registered trademarks of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ("Acorda")

i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO, unless the context indicates otherwise.

ii ARISTADA INITIO was approved by the FDA for the initiation of ARISTADA, a long-acting injectable atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. ARISTADA INITIO is to be administered with a single 30 mg dose of oral aripiprazole.

iii ARISTADA INITIO + single 30 mg oral dose of aripiprazole replaces need for concomitant three weeks of oral aripiprazole for initiation of ARISTADA, with relevant levels of aripiprazole concentration reached within four days.

iv AMPYRA (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg is developed and marketed in the U.S. by Acorda and outside the U.S. by Biogen Inc., under a licensing agreement with Acorda, as FAMPYRA (prolonged-release fampridine tablets).

(tables follow)











Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017 Revenues:







Manufacturing and royalty revenues

$ 167,422

$ 138,700 Product sales, net

132,650

103,941 Research and development revenue

15,570

4,729 License revenues

120

28,000 Total Revenues

315,762

275,370 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

49,117

38,507 Research and development

108,972

104,490 Selling, general and administrative

141,227

110,896 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

16,426

15,642 Total Expenses

315,742

269,535 Operating Income

20

5,835 Other (Expense) Income, net:







Interest income

3,292

1,362 Interest expense

(3,478)

(3,192) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(2,300)

5,700 Other expense, net

775

1,081 Total Other (Expense) Income, net

(1,711)

4,951 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes

(1,691)

10,786 Provision for income taxes

8,022

20,575 Net Loss - GAAP

$ (9,713)

$ (9,789)









Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:







GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.06)

$ (0.06) Non-GAAP earnings per share - basic

$ 0.35

$ 0.33 Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.31









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic and diluted - GAAP

155,506

153,865 Basic - Non-GAAP

155,506

153,865 Diluted - Non-GAAP

159,518

160,036









An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Loss - GAAP

$ (9,713)

$ (9,789) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

29,314

20,581 Amortization expense

16,426

15,642 Depreciation expense

9,476

9,575 Fixed asset impairment

5,746

- Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

2,300

(5,700) Income tax effect related to reconciling items

1,533

(1,726) Non-cash net interest expense

169

192 Change in the fair value of warrants and equity method investments

(410)

64 Income tax charge related to 2017 income tax reform (1)

-

21,453 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 54,841

$ 50,292

































Year Ended

Year Ended Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017 Revenues:







Manufacturing and royalty revenues

$ 526,675

$ 505,308 Product sales, net

450,334

362,834 Research and development revenues

68,895

7,232 License revenues

48,370

28,000 Total Revenues

1,094,274

903,374 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

176,420

154,748 Research and development

425,406

412,889 Selling, general and administrative

526,408

421,578 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

65,168

62,059 Total Expenses

1,193,402

1,051,274 Operating Loss

(99,128)

(147,900) Other (Expense) Income, net:







Interest income

9,238

4,649 Interest expense

(15,437)

(12,008) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(19,600)

21,600 Other expense, net

(2,040)

(9,615) Total Other (Expense) Income, net

(27,839)

4,626 Loss Before Income Taxes

(126,967)

(143,274) Provision for income taxes

12,344

14,671 Net Loss - GAAP

$ (139,311)

$ (157,945)









Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:







GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.90)

$ (1.03) Non-GAAP earnings per share - basic

$ 0.63

$ 0.18 Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.61

$ 0.17









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic and diluted - GAAP

155,112

153,415 Basic - Non-GAAP

155,112

153,415 Diluted - Non-GAAP

160,363

160,062









An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows: Net Loss - GAAP

$ (139,311)

$ (157,945) Adjustments:







Share-based compensation expense

105,357

83,917 Amortization expense

65,168

62,059 Depreciation expense

38,492

36,464 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

19,600

(21,600) Fixed asset impairment

5,746

- Restructuring expense

3,598

- Debt refinancing charge

2,298

- Non-cash net interest expense

700

770 Change in the fair value of warrants and equity method investments

190

2,824 Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(4,002)

(10,622) Income tax charge related to 2017 income tax reform (1)

-

21,453 Other-than-temporary impairment of equity method investment

-

10,471 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 97,836

$ 27,791





























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2018

2017 Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 620,039

$ 590,716 Receivables

292,223

233,590 Contract assets

8,230

- Inventory

90,196

93,275 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

53,308

48,475 Property, plant and equipment, net

309,987

284,736 Intangible assets, net and goodwill

283,874

349,041 Other assets

167,150

197,394 Total Assets

$ 1,825,007

$ 1,797,227 Long-term debt - current portion

$ 2,843

$ 3,000 Other current liabilities

336,931

288,122 Long-term debt

276,465

278,436 Contract liabilities - long-term

9,525

5,657 Other long-term liabilities

27,958

19,204 Total shareholders' equity

1,171,285

1,202,808 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,825,007

$ 1,797,227









Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

155,757

154,009









This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Alkermes plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which the company intends to file in February 2019.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Revenues for Calendar Year 2018 and 2017

























Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Year



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018 Revenues:



















PARTNERED LONG-ACTING

ANTIPSYCHOTICS (2)

$ 68,790

$ 85,181

$ 77,202

$ 81,372

$ 312,545 VIVITROL

62,682

76,203

79,893

83,831

302,609 ARISTADA

29,160

33,604

36,142

48,819

147,725 AMPYRA/FAMPYRA

28,259

19,678

20,339

38,778

107,054 BYDUREON

9,749

13,510

11,944

10,572

45,775 Key Commercial Product Revenues

198,640

228,176

225,520

263,372

915,708





















Legacy Product Revenues

7,803

9,872

6,926

36,700

61,301 License Revenue(3)

-

48,250

-

120

48,370 Research and Development Revenues

18,707

18,344

16,274

15,570

68,895 Total Revenues

$ 225,150

$ 304,642

$ 248,720

$ 315,762

$ 1,094,274















































Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Year



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017 Revenues:



















PARTNERED LONG-ACTING

ANTIPSYCHOTICS (2)

$ 60,003

$ 82,169

$ 79,443

$ 78,238

$ 299,853 VIVITROL

58,456

66,071

69,178

75,617

269,322 ARISTADA

18,000

22,685

24,503

28,324

93,512 AMPYRA/FAMPYRA

29,219

25,256

24,478

38,066

117,019 BYDUREON

12,266

11,635

10,095

11,700

45,696 Key Commercial Product Revenues

177,944

207,816

207,697

231,945

825,402





















Legacy Product Revenues

13,191

10,192

8,661

10,696

42,740 License Revenue(4)

-

-

-

28,000

28,000 Research and Development Revenues

643

833

1,027

4,729

7,232 Total Revenues

$ 191,778

$ 218,841

$ 217,385

$ 275,370

$ 903,374

































































Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries







2019 Guidance - GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments





























An itemized reconciliation between projected loss per share on a GAAP basis and projected earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:















(In millions, except per share data)

Amount

Shares

(Loss) Earnings Per Share







Projected Net Loss - GAAP

$ (150.0)

156

$ (0.96)







Adjustments:



















Share-based compensation expense

120.0















Amortization expense

40.0















Depreciation expense

40.0















Non-cash net interest expense

1.0















Income tax effect related to reconciling items

4.0















Projected Net Income - Non-GAAP

$ 55.0

161

$ 0.34





























Projected GAAP and non-GAAP measures reflect mid-points within ranges of estimated guidance.











































































































































(1) - On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was signed into law and has resulted in significant changes to the U.S. corporate income tax system including a federal corporate rate reduction from 35% to 21%. The change in tax rate and tax law is accounted for in the period of enactment. Therefore, during the period ended December 31, 2017, we recorded a $21.5 million tax expense related to our current estimate of the provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. (2) - Includes RISPERDAL CONSTA, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA. (3) - Includes a milestone payment allocated to the license sold to Biogen in connection with the BIIB098 collaboration. (4) - Includes the upfront payment allocated to the license sold to Biogen in connection with the BIIB098 collaboration.























