Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market 2019-2024 Key Players, Growth, Price, Demands and Forecasts - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), is sodium salt of the common amino acid glutamic acid. MSG is found in tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, potatoes, mushrooms, and other vegetables and fruits, which is produced in laboratory by the fermentation of some carbohydrate based products like molasses.

First, World MSG capacity has rapidly expanded in recent years. World production and consumption of MSG have also recently increased significantly. The primary worldwide use of MSG is as a flavor enhancer in food. MSG functions as a basic flavor, referred to as umami in Japan. Virtually all MSG is consumed in the production of foods. A negligible amount of MSG is used in animal feeds. The recent rapid increases in world production and consumption of MSG are related to rapid increases in Chinese production and consumption. MSG capacity is largely concentrated in Asia, where feed stocks and labor are abundant and inexpensive and where demand is highest. Asian production accounted for more than 90% of world MSG production now.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Ajinomoto.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world's leading technology too.



Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. And many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.



Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas' company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.



Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it's important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders' prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) will increase.



Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

- Fufeng Group Company

- Meihua Biological Technology

- Ningxia EPPEN Company

- Henan Lotus Gourmet Powder

- Shandong Qilu Group Company

- Shandong Xinle Bioengineering

- Fujian Wuyi MSG Company

- Ajinomoto Group Company

- Great American Spice Company

- McCormick & Company

According to this study, over the next five years the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) business, shared in Chapter 3.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.



This study considers the Monosodium Glutamate Market (MSG) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

- Monosodium Glutamate

- Salted Monosodium Glutamate

- Special Monosodium Glutamate



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

- Food Manufacturing

- Catering

- Family



This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

- Americas(United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)

- APAC(China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)

- Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

- Middle East & Africa(Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

- To study and analyze the global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

- To understand the structure of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market by identifying its various subsegments.

- Focuses on the key global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

- To analyze the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- To project the consumption of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

