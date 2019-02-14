Self Care Catalysts and OncologyInformationService Announce Partnership to Generate Patient-centered Insights Into Cancer Treatments in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, February 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Self Care Catalysts (SCC) and the OncologyInformationService (O.I.s)) are announcing a partnership to develop a patient-centered, real world dataset to drive advancements in cancer research. The partnership will generate new insights by combining clinical Real World Data (RWD) with patient experience data to establish Real World Evidence (RWE) from across Europe.

The partnership will build a holistic view of cancer treatments by combining the Health Storylines (SCC) and TherapyMonitor (O.I.s)) platforms from the two companies. The partnership will begin with TherapyMonitor Multiple Myeloma, where O.I.s) has established an RWD base with more than 5000 longitudinal treatment courses from more than 200 institutions since 2016. TherapyMonitor is based on an approved methodology accepted by European HTA authorities. The new platform will connect this unique RWD source with patient reported disease and treatment experience in daily life through Health Storylines application from SCC. The partnership will then expand into other forms of cancer.

According to Lenka Kellerman, CEO and Founder of O.I.s), "Patient engagement must be a cornerstone of quality of care. Self Care Catalysts Advisor and Oncologist, Ethan Basch, MD, has shown that the mere act of having a patient self-report on their care improves outcomes. These same self-reporting applications, developed by SCC engage patients in their care are also great research tools to see what really works for patients, creating RWE. As a leading provider of clinical RWD in Europe, we are excited to work with the experts in the U.S. and Canada who are leading research in self care."

"In addition, Self Care Catalysts is a great partner for a European-based company because their tool will be fully GDPR-compliant and allows the patients to decide who can access their data while keeping the data anonymous," continued Kellerman.

Grace Soyao, CEO and Founder of Self Care Catalysts added, "Both OIS and SCC are dedicated to making self care more intuitive and easier for patients while more accessible for oncology research. OIS has shown tremendous benefits for Multiple Myeloma Patients across Europe, bringing together patients, physicians and researchers into an ecosystem designed to improve outcomes and experiences. We are incredibly proud to have Health Storylines product selected by OIS to help expand the view of the patient experience for clinical research in Europe. It's a testament to the hard work of our team, and a great honor."

"We performed a comprehensive review to identify the best-in-breed tools to assess quality of life for cancer patients. Our review showed Self Care Catalyst Inc. to be the clear choice as the most comprehensive and adaptable solution for collecting the patient experience during cancer care. Their team has produced phenomenal results. They have 60,000 users and nearly 90% remain engaged with the SCC platform months into studies. Doing what's best for patients is their culture. O.I.s) and Self Care Catalysts both are rapidly emerging as the most trusted brands in patient-centered cancer research."

About OncologyInformationService (O.I.s)):

Since O.I.s. was founded in 1993, the idea was to dig down into complex real world data in oncology and hematology, to analyze the treatment algorithms and the adherence to the clinical guidelines. Their major objective is to achieve a holistic view on cancer care. Therefore we believe the patient reported experience should serve as a common thread of understanding between patient organizations, oncologists and hematologists, research centers and pharmaceutical companies. More information may be obtained at https://www.oncologyinformationservice.com

About Self Care Catalysts:

Self Care Catalysts is a patient solutions, intelligence, and analytics company deriving value from patient-centered real world evidence designed to inform care management, treatment decisions, product life cycle management and behavior change interventions. More information may be obtained at https://www.selfcarecatalysts.com/.

Contact Self Care Catalysts:

Alexandra Wolfer

alexandra@selfcarecatalysts.com



Contact OIS:

Lenka Kellermann

kellermann@oncologyinformationservice.com

