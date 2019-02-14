Q2 RECORD REVENUES OF £208.6 MILLION

Q2 RECORD ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £104.3 MILLION

Q2 OPERATING PROFIT OF £44.0 MILLION

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2019 fiscal second quarter ended 31 December 2018.

Highlights

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan returned to Old Trafford to manage the remainder of the 18/19 season

Agreed new contracts with Anthony Martial, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Scott McTominay

Record revenue and EBITDA for the quarter of £208.6m and £104.3m

Announced partnership with Harves to open a series of Manchester United Entertainment and Experience Centres in China

Announced global partnership with Remington

Commentary

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "The appointment of Ole and Mike as caretaker manager and assistant manager, working with Kieran, Michael and Emilio, has had a positive impact throughout the club. We are delighted with the improvement in the team's performances since December and we look forward to a strong finish to the 18/19 season."

Outlook

For fiscal 2019, Manchester United continues to expect:

Revenue to be £615m to £630m.

Adjusted EBITDA to be £175m to £190m.

Key Financials (unaudited)

£ million (except earnings/(loss) per share) Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2018 Restated(1) 2017 Change 2018 Restated(1) 2017 Change Commercial revenue 65.9 65.3 0.9% 141.8 145.8 (2.7%) Broadcasting revenue 103.7 75.2 37.9% 146.5 116.0 26.3% Matchday revenue 39.0 36.9 5.7% 55.3 59.3 (6.7%) Total revenue 208.6 177.4 17.6% 343.6 321.1 7.0% Adjusted EBITDA(2) 104.3 81.2 28.4% 133.7 120.5 11.0% Operating profit 44.0 42.2 4.3% 57.9 60.1 (3.7%) Profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. net income/(loss))(3) 26.8 (19.7) 33.4 (10.1) Basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 16.27 (12.00) 20.31 (6.17) Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)(1)/(2) 46.3 23.9 93.7% 53.3 31.8 67.6% Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence)(2) 28.13 14.56 93.2% 32.40 19.38 67.2% Net debt(2)/(4) 317.7 328.6 (3.3%) 317.7 328.6 (3.3%)

(1) Comparative amounts have been restated following the implementation of IFRS 15 see supplemental note 5 for further details. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted basic earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 5 and the accompanying supplemental notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations. (3) The US federal corporate income tax rate reduced from 35% to 21% following the enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the loss for the three and six months ended 31 December 2017 included a non-cash tax accounting write off of £49.0 million. (4) The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £65.9 million, an increase of £0.6 million, or 0.9%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue for the quarter was £40.3 million, an increase of £1.0 million, or 2.5%, over the prior year quarter;

revenue for the quarter was £40.3 million, an increase of £1.0 million, or 2.5%, over the prior year quarter; Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue for the quarter was £25.6 million, a decrease of £0.4 million, or 1.5% over the prior year quarter.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £103.7 million, an increase of £28.5 million, or 37.9%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the new UEFA Champions League broadcasting rights agreement and playing one additional UEFA Champions League game.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £39.0 million, an increase of £2.1 million, or 5.7%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing one additional UEFA Champions League home game.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £160.3 million, an increase of £24.1 million, or 17.7%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £77.9 million, an increase of £8.2 million, or 11.8%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to investment in the first team playing squad.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £26.4 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 0.4%, over the prior year quarter.

Depreciation amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £3.0 million, an increase of £0.3 million, or 11.1%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £33.4 million, a decrease of £3.9 million, or 10.5%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 December 2018 was £309.1 million.

Exceptional items

Exceptional items for the quarter were £19.6 million, relating to compensation to the former manager and certain members of the coaching staff for loss of office. Exceptional items for the prior year quarter were £nil.

(Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets

Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £4.3 million, compared to a profit of £1.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs for the quarter were £6.3 million, an increase of £1.9 million, or 43.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to unrealized, non-cash foreign exchange losses on unhedged USD borrowings compared to gains in the prior year quarter.

Tax

Tax expense for the quarter was £10.9 million, compared to £57.5 million in the prior year quarter. The US federal corporate income tax rate reduced from 35% to 21% following the enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the then existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the prior year quarter included a non-cash tax accounting write off of £49.0 million.

Cash flows

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was £42.4 million, a decrease of £2.0 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £2.4 million, a decrease of £1.7 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £16.2 million, an increase of £4.4 million over the prior year quarter.

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate changes) decreased by £57.1 million in the quarter, compared to a decrease of £60.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net debt

Net debt as of 31 December 2018 was £317.7 million, a decrease of £10.9 million over the year. The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.

Dividend

A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share was paid on 4 January 2019. A further semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 5 June 2019, to shareholders of record on 26 April 2019. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 25 April 2019.

Conference Call Information

The Company's conference call to review second quarter fiscal 2019 results will be broadcast live over the internet today, 14 February 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available on Manchester United's investor relations website at http://ir.manutd.com. Thereafter, a replay of the webcast will be available for thirty days.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth.

Through our 141-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports brands and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance costs, and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)

Adjusted profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings, and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting the adjusted tax expense for the period (based on a normalized tax rate of 21%; 2017: 35%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) equivalent to the US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2017: 35%). A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt

Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Six months ended 31 December 31 December 2018 Restated(1) 2017 2018 Restated(1) 2017 Commercial of total revenue 31.6% 36.8% 41.3% 45.4% Broadcasting of total revenue 49.7% 42.4% 42.6% 36.1% Matchday of total revenue 18.7% 20.8% 16.1% 18.5% Home Matches Played PL 7 7 10 11 UEFA competitions 3 2 3 3 Domestic Cups 1 1 Away Matches Played PL 6 7 10 10 UEFA competitions 2 2 3 4(2) Domestic Cups 2 2 Other Employees at period end 937 923 937 923 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 37.3% 39.3% 45.1% 43.5% (1) Comparative amounts have been restated see supplemental note 5 for further details. (2) Includes UEFA Super Cup final following UEFA Europa League win in 2016/17. Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2018/19 season* 7 13 12 6 38 2017/18 season 7 14 10 7 38 *Subject to changes in broadcasting scheduling

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2018 Restated(1) 2017 2018 Restated(1) 2017 Revenue 208,612 177,415 343,638 321,080 Operating expenses (160,269 (136,252 (303,849 (279,288 (Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets (4,349 1,013 18,079 18,292 Operating profit 43,994 42,176 57,868 60,084 Finance costs (7,131 (4,533 (12,946 (5,534 Finance income 785 170 1,474 388 Net finance costs (6,346 (4,363 (11,472 (5,146 Profit before tax 37,648 37,813 46,396 54,938 Tax expense(2) (10,878 (57,510 (12,980 (65,065 Profit/(loss) for the period 26,770 (19,697 33,416 (10,127 Basic earnings/(loss) per share: Basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 16.27 (12.00 20.31 (6.17 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,526 164,195 164,526 164,195 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share: Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (pence)(3) 16.26 (12.00 20.29 (6.17 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,663 164,585 164,663 164,585

(1) Comparative amounts have been restated see supplemental note 5 for further details. (2) The US federal corporate income tax rate reduced from 35% to 21% following the enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the then existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the prior year period tax expense included a non-cash tax accounting write off of £49.0 million. (3) For the three and six months ended 31 December 2017 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in thousands) 31 December 2018 Restated(1) 30 June 2018 Restated(1) 31 December 2017 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 246,910 245,401 246,673 Investment property 13,772 13,836 13,901 Intangible assets 739,472 799,640 770,076 Derivative financial instruments 2,559 4,807 1,192 Trade and other receivables 10,387 4,724 10,560 Tax receivable 547 547 1,882 Deferred tax asset 57,636 63,332 77,500 1,071,283 1,132,287 1,121,784 Current assets Inventories 2,610 1,416 1,918 Derivative financial instruments 625 1,159 2,704 Trade and other receivables 124,232 168,060 123,027 Tax receivable 598 800 Cash and cash equivalents 190,395 242,022 155,312 318,460 413,457 282,961 Total assets 1,389,743 1,545,744 1,404,745 (1) Comparative amounts have been restated see supplemental note 5 for further details. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in thousands) 31 December 2018 Restated(1) 30 June 2018 Restated(1) 31 December 2017 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 53 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (35,693 (27,558 (23,944 Retained earnings 170,544 136,757 184,529 452,756 427,104 478,490 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 46,644 104,271 70,331 Borrowings 502,576 486,694 474,748 Deferred revenue 32,952 37,085 32,704 Deferred tax liabilities 33,302 29,134 35,801 615,474 657,184 613,584 Current liabilities Tax liabilities 5,771 3,874 3,704 Trade and other payables 180,588 267,996 182,965 Borrowings 5,492 9,074 9,160 Deferred revenue 129,662 180,512 116,842 321,513 461,456 312,671 Total equity and liabilities 1,389,743 1,545,744 1,404,745 (1) Comparative amounts have been restated see supplemental note 5 for further details.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended

31 December Six months ended 31 December 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Cash (used in)/generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) (41,019 (38,440 82,337 (11,489 Interest paid (1,734 (1,621 (9,507 (9,639 Interest received 722 170 1,355 388 Tax paid (376 (4,530 (1,810 (5,768 Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (42,407 (44,421 72,375 (26,508 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (2,414 (4,243 (7,318 (8,587 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 75 75 Payments for intangible assets (16,418 (12,000 (145,056 (129,121 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 255 256 25,183 32,442 Net cash used in investing activities (18,577 (15,912 (127,191 (105,191 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (106 (3,750 (206 Net cash used in financing activities (106 (3,750 (206 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (60,984 (60,439 (58,566 (131,905 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 247,505 216,236 242,022 290,267 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,874 (485 6,939 (3,050 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 190,395 155,312 190,395 155,312

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (2011 Revision) of the Cayman Islands, as amended and restated from time to time.

2 Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2018 £'000 Restated(1) 2017 £'000 2018 £'000 Restated(1) 2017 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 26,770 (19,697 33,416 (10,127 Adjustments: Tax expense 10,878 57,510 12,980 65,065 Net finance costs 6,346 4,363 11,472 5,146 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 4,349 (1,013 (18,079 (18,292 Exceptional items 19,599 19,599 Amortization 33,440 37,335 68,571 73,389 Depreciation 2,970 2,755 5,779 5,329 Adjusted EBITDA 104,352 81,253 133,738 120,510

(1) Comparative amounts have been restated see supplemental note 5 for further details.

3 Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2018 £'000 Restated(1) 2017 £'000 2018 £'000 Restated(1) 2017 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 26,770 (19,697 33,416 (10,127 Exceptional items 19,599 19,599 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on unhedged US dollar borrowings 1,316 (1,328 1,535 (6,824 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives 25 291 (56 845 Tax expense 10,878 57,510 12,980 65,065 Adjusted profit before tax 58,588 36,776 67,474 48,959 Adjusted tax expense (using a normalized US statutory rate of 21% (2017: 35%)) (12,303 (12,872 (14,170 (17,136 Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income) 46,285 23,904 53,304 31,823 Adjusted basic earnings per share: Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence) 28.13 14.56 32.40 19.38 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,526 164,195 164,526 164,195 Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share (pence) 28.11 14.52 32.37 19.34 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,663 164,585 164,663 164,585

(1) Comparative amounts have been restated see supplemental note 5 for further details.

4 Cash (used in)/generated from operations

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2018 £'000 Restated(1) 2017 £'000 2018 £'000 Restated(1) 2017 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 26,770 (19,697 33,416 (10,127 Tax expense 10,878 57,510 12,980 65,065 Profit before tax 37,648 37,813 46,396 54,938 Depreciation 2,970 2,755 5,779 5,329 Amortization 33,440 37,335 68,571 73,389 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets registrations 4,349 (1,013 (18,079 (18,292 Net finance costs 6,346 4,363 11,472 5,146 Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (75 (75 Equity-settled share-based payments 161 618 371 1,203 Foreign exchange losses on operating activities (95 9 182 1,000 Reclassified from hedging reserve 1,536 3,587 2,844 7,468 Changes in working capital: Inventories 56 156 (1,194 (281 Trade and other receivables (30,303 (37,282 39,293 (25,437 Trade and other payables and deferred revenue (97,127 (86,706 (73,298 (115,877 Cash (used in)/generated from operations (41,019 (38,440 82,337 (11,489

(1) Comparative amounts have been restated see supplemental note 5 for further details.

5 Restatement of prior periods following implementation of IFRS 15

The Group adopted IFRS 15 'Revenue from contracts with customers' with effect from 1 July 2018. The implementation of IFRS 15 had an impact on the Group's financial statements as at 1 July 2018 and consequently prior year amounts have been restated. The table below shows the retrospective impact on revenue for the four quarters ended 30 June 2018. Note 34 to the interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended 31 December 2018 contains tables and notes which explain how the restatement affected the consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated balance sheet, and consolidated statement of cash flows.

Commercial revenue

IFRS 15 focuses on the identification and satisfaction of performance obligations and includes specific guidance on the methods for measuring progress towards complete satisfaction of a performance obligation therefore revenue on certain commercial contracts is recognized earlier under IFRS 15. The effect of the retrospective application is an increase in cumulative revenue recognized over the financial years up to and including the year ended 30 June 2018 including a reduction to the amount of revenue recognized during the financial year ended 30 June 2018 only.

Broadcasting revenue

Following adoption of IFRS 15, certain performance obligations are satisfied over time as each Premier League match (home and away) is played accordingly revenue is recognized evenly as each Premier League match (home and away) is played. Broadcasting merit awards were previously recognized one share in the first quarter with the remainder being recognized when they were known at the end of each football season. Merit awards represent variable consideration and therefore, following adoption of IFRS 15, are estimated using the most likely amount method based on management's estimate of where the Club's finishing position will be at the end of each season. Broadcasting equal share payments were previously recognized evenly as each Premier League home match was played. Note, these changes only affect the amount of broadcasting revenue recognized in each quarter, they do not affect the amount of broadcasting revenue recognized for the financial year as a whole.

Matchday revenue

Adoption of IFRS 15 has no impact on the recognition of matchday revenue.

£'000 Three months Three months Three months Three months Twelve months ended ended ended ended ended 30 September 31 December 31 March 30 June 30 June 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 Commercial revenue Reported 80,544 65,366 66,673 63,516 276,099 Adjustment (66 (66 (66 (66 (264 Restated 80,478 65,300 66,607 63,450 275,835 Broadcasting revenue Reported 38,082 61,628 39,674 64,753 204,137 Adjustment 2,751 13,519 9,656 (25,926 Restated 40,833 75,147 49,330 38,827 204,137 Matchday revenue Reported 22,354 36,968 31,122 19,342 109,786 Adjustment Restated 22,354 36,968 31,122 19,342 109,786 Total revenue Reported 140,980 163,962 137,469 147,611 590,022 Adjustment 2,685 13,453 9,590 (25,992 (264 Restated 143,665 177,415 147,059 121,619 589,758

