Turkish fashion products on AliExpress have attracted buyers from more than 90 countries and regions

Israel ranked second in terms of orders in the first days of sales

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, a global online retail marketplace under Alibaba Group, began helping Turkish merchants to sell goods from Turkey to global markets. Trendyol, one of the largest Turkish distributors of clothing and fashionable dresses, who recently launched a wide range of products on AliExpress, has delivered impressive results by leveraging Aliexpress' resources to sell globally.

In a few days after the start of business, Turkish goods from Trendyol have been sold to more than 90 countries and regions across all continents except Antarctica, and Israel ranked second in terms of orders, only after Russia.

Sweaters, light coats, and blouses have become the most popular products of Trendyol among the Israeli consumers. The most expensive order was $120 worth of 6 pieces of goods.

The average shipping time from Turkey to Israel is five days, thanks to the logistic infrastructure Aliexprss has built up in Turkey.

Israel is constantly included in the list of the most active markets for AliExpress - it ranks top 10 in terms of orders, ahead of many European countries.

Helping small and medium entrepreneurs from more countries and expanding the range of products from new markets is one of the key areas of development for AliExpress. The company is actively developing system and services for local merchants in more states, representing a further move in Alibaba Group's globalisation strategy and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner of choice for businesses, brands and merchants willing to leverage digital technology to expand their presence.



"The first sales results confirm our customers' interest in new products - Israelis have an established demand for Turkish brands. The success of small and medium Turkish manufacturers shows the direction in which we will be able to expand our range and find how we will work with sellers from different countries," says Wang Mingqiang, the General Manager of AliExpress.