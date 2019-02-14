Inspire Investing: Inspire's Biblical Bond ETF Named Finalist for ETF.com Awards

Just released by ETF.com, Inspire's Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSE: IBD) has been named as a finalist in the 'Thematic ETF of the Year - 2018' category for the 2018 ETF.com Awards

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / Just released by ETF.com, Inspire's Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSE: IBD) has been named as a finalist in the "Thematic ETF of the Year - 2018" category for the 2018 ETF.com Awards.

Here is what Inspire CEO Robert Netzly had to say about the fund being an award finalist: "We are truly honored that Inspire has been nominated as a finalist for these prestigious awards two years in a row. Every recognition like this validates the growth of the biblically responsible investing movement, including in the fixed-income space. We're excited that IBD is providing value to investors across the globe."

About Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSE: IBD)

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF is a faith-based ESG (environmental, social and governance) bond ETF that seeks to deliver quality performance characteristics while also creating meaningful impact in the lives of people across the globe. This fund seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond to the performance of the Inspire Corporate Bond Impact Index.

IBD invests in higher credit-quality, investment-grade fixed-income securities of some of the most inspiring, biblically aligned large companies in the United States, as measured by the companies' Inspire Impact Score. The Inspire Impact Score is Inspire's proprietary methodology of identifying alignment with positive, biblical values across environmental, social and governance categories.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSE: IBD) is the largest ESG themed fixed-income ETF currently on the U.S. market, beating out such industry giants as iShares, Nuveen and VanEck. IBD currently has assets of $66.10 million.

About ETF.com Awards

The ETF.com Awards, presented by ETF.com and Inside ETFs, are the most widely recognized and respected awards for the exchange-traded fund industry.

To be recognized as a finalist, investment firms must be selected by the ETF.com Awards Nominating Committee comprised of senior leaders at ETF.com, Inside ETFs and FactSet. Only five finalists made it through to a nomination in the "Thematic ETF of the Year" category, including funds from Invesco, Amplify, VanEck, EventShares and Inspire Investing. The winners in each category are being announced at an exclusive gala dinner on March 28 at Chelsea Piers, Pier 61, in New York.

The Awards Selection Committee who will choose the winners for this year's awards are:

Kim Arthur, Main Management

Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence

Ben Blaisdell, US Trust

Rob Glownia, RiverFront

Tom Lydon, ETFtrends

Phil Mackintosh, Virtu

Tyler Mordy, Forstrong Global Asset Management

Jason Nicastro, LPL Financial

Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA

Jim Wiandt, Industry Expert

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading biblically responsible investing firm that specializes in index-based, biblically responsible ETFs. Inspire ETFs utilize the innovative Inspire Impact Score methodology, which measures a company's positive impact on the world to identify companies that align with the values of faith-based investors.

Inspire also donates 50 percent or more of their own corporate profits generated from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe. Most recently, Inspire adopted a village in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala and is working to provide a church building, clean water, improved education, a fully functional medical clinic and child sponsorship to completely transform the lives of the those living in that impoverished village.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

