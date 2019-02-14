Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 13-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1829.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 1842.29p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1783.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 1796.59p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---