PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': VTB acquires 100% of Novorossiysk Grain Terminal from NSCP Group 14-Feb-2019 / 14:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release VTB acquires 100% of Novorossiysk Grain Terminal from NSCP Group 14.02.2019 NSCP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby announces that VTB Bank and Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port reached an agreement and signed legally binding documents on the acquisition by VTB Group of 100% of Novorossiysk Grain Terminal LLC. The transaction is scheduled to be closed at the second quarter of 2019, and it received a permit from the regulatory authorities. Novorossiysk Grain Terminal is a complex for transshipment of grains and oilseeds in the port of Novorossiysk. It is one of the country's largest port terminals for the transshipment of grain for export. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: AGR TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 7491 EQS News ID: 776045 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 14, 2019 06:47 ET (11:47 GMT)