Given its ambitious goal of achieving 175 GW of renewable power generation capacity by 2022 - and push for electric mobility - the world's second most populous nation presents a potentially huge investment opportunity.From pv magazine India. India presents a potential investment opportunity of $50 billion for battery storage facilities that could help integrate renewable energy into the grid, replace polluting diesel-fueled power and boost electric mobility, according to Andres Gluski, CEO of American energy firm AES Corp. "Battery-based energy storage has an essential role to play in helping ...

