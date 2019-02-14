Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - InMed Pharmaceuticals: InMed recently reported results for the second quarter of FY19 and is on track to bring INM-750 for epidermolysis bullosa (EB) into the clinic by the end of the year. The company recently completed two topical seven-day dose-ranging studies in pigs; the trials evaluated skin irritation, pharmacokinetics, histology and skin/drug concentrations and InMed is on the verge of selecting the contract manufacturing organization that will produce the topical cream necessary for the Phase I trial. Progress on biosynthesis continues as the company has initiated technology transfer activities to the National Research Council Canada (NRC), which will support fermentation scale-up.ISIN: CA4576371062

