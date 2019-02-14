Bumrungrad International, the largest Private Hospital in South East Asia, Partners with BC Platforms

Provides Personalised Healthcare Benefits to its Patients and Contributes its Diverse Data Samples for Research

BC Platforms, a global leader in genomic data management and analytics today announced it is providing its world leading genomics platform, to Bumrungrad International, a multi-specialty hospital located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand handling more than 1.1 million patients per year.

BC Platforms will be providing its customizable end-to-end Software-as-a-Service platform to enable Bumrungrad to offer personalized healthcare solutions for their patients in the clinic. The core system will be seamlessly integrated in the hospital infrastructure from laboratory to electronic patient record. Handling all types of genetic data from Genotype and NGS instruments to the clinical reporting needed to support the advanced patient care. Bumrungrad will also participate in providing its extensive Asian data and samples to BCRQUEST providing additional sample diversity and data resources for researchers. BCRQUEST is a global network of healthcare service providers and biobanks that provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development.

Artirat Charukitpipat, Chief Executive Officer at Bumrungrad, commented, "We are excited to be partnering with BC Platforms to bring personalized healthcare solutions into our clinical practice and research. We are looking forward to working with BC Platforms to set a new standard for predictive medicine complementing conventional treatment for our patients and clients across the globe."

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, said, "We are pleased that Bumrungrad has chosen to adopt our genomics platform for their clinical practice and to benefit research. We aim to build comprehensive collaboration programs with Bumrungrad to facilitate projects, where patients will benefit from the latest innovations and thereafter gain access to clinical trials relevant to their individual disease status. Bumrungrad is one of the largest healthcare providers in South East Asia and by contributing their data mainly focusing on Asian haplotypes to BCRQUEST we can greatly improve the diversity of our offering to research organizations worldwide.'

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver.

For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

About Bumrungrad International Hospital

'Bumrungrad International Hospital is an internationally accredited hospital, providing high quality medical care especially tertiary care for complicated diseases, located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. Founded in 1980, today it is one of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia, with 580 beds and over 30 specialty centers. Bumrungrad offers state-of-the-art diagnostic, therapeutic and intensive care facilities in a one-stop medical center. Annually, over a million patients, including 520,000 international patients from over 190 countries around the world, travel to Thailand to get medical treatment and care at Bumrungrad International Hospital.

