OneTrust Launches Data Discovery Partner Program, Integrates with BigID, Dataguise, IBM Security Guardium and Varonis

Keep data mapping inventories up-to-date by populating data discovery scans from Data Discovery Partners into OneTrust

ATLANTA , Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform, today announced the OneTrust Data Discovery Partner Program with inaugural partners including BigID, Dataguise, IBM Security and Varonis. OneTrust's integration with these providers helps customers populate the results of the partner data discovery scans into the OneTrust Data Inventory & Mapping solution and trigger additional privacy workflows to maintain up-to-date records of processing.

Building and maintaining records of processing activities are a challenging yet crucial activity for successful GDPR, CCPA and global privacy law programs. Data maps can help answer questions about how data is protected, why the data is required and the purposes for data collection. This context is needed for business processes, sub-processes, IT systems and vendors, and should be synchronized with third-party tools, ongoing privacy assessments, annual reviews and then validated for compliance.

Generating and maintaining data maps takes a multi-faceted approach, and since many organizations leverage data discovery solutions to identify the systems and data they hold, OneTrust launched the OneTrust Data Discovery Partner Program with BigID, Dataguise, IBM Security Guardium and Varonis to integrate these tools into OneTrust's Data Inventory & Mapping module. When data discovery scans are imported into OneTrust, companies can reconcile and validate that the proper information is residing in OneTrust, add new systems and data found in the scan, and trigger additional fact finding within OneTrust to enrich the information found via the discovery solution.

The integration between OneTrust's Data Inventory & Mapping technology and data discovery partners gives customers even more technical integrations to maintain and automate their records of processing activities. Customers of OneTrust and Data Discovery Partners can simply:

Run a scan through a OneTrust Data Discovery Partner

a scan through a OneTrust Data Discovery Partner Populate scan results into OneTrust

scan results into OneTrust Complete data inventory management via OneTrust

To learn more about the OneTrust Data Discover Partner Program, visit the OneTrust Integrations Marketplace.

Supporting quotes:

"Privacy is a defining 21st-century problem and the integration of OneTrust and BigID brings together the leading privacy compliance software platform with the industry's only privacy-centric data discovery platform purpose built for the post-GDPR era. BigID uniquely enables companies to find all Personal Information, across the data center and cloud in an identity-centric way. By using OneTrust and BigID together, organizations can bridge the privacy office with IT to operationalize data-centric privacy compliance."

-Dimitri Sirota, CEO, BigID

"Today, personal data can be anywhere, stored in a variety of formats and systems, both on premises and in the cloud. For large enterprises with massive data stores, that creates a complex problem with clear consequences. If you don't know the exact location or associated identity of all personal data you hold, you can't protect it appropriately or comply with individual privacy requirements. Dataguise is pleased to partner with OneTrust to help their customers discover and classify personal data in the broadest range of data repositories in the industry."

-JT Sison, Vice President of Worldwide Marketing and Business Development, Dataguise

"OneTrust customers are now able to leverage IBM Security Guardium to run data discovery and classification on structured/unstructured information to identify personal and sensitive personal data, whether for GDPR, CCPA, or other privacy initiatives. With the power of IBM Security Guardium behind their data inventory, clients can now better automate privacy impact assessments, mapping and flows in OneTrust."

-Vikalp Paliwal, Offering Manager, IBM Security Guardium

"Varonis is proud to work with OneTrust in an effort to provide critical visibility to enterprise data which, if unprotected, can pose significant risk and compliance issues - especially in light of recent privacy laws from CCPA to GDPR. OneTrust customers will be able to leverage analytics from Varonis's platform, like those that identify and prioritize on exposed regulated and sensitive data, streamlining their data security and compliance efforts."

-David Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer, Varonis

For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ePrivacy (Cookie Law) and more.

OneTrust helps organizations implement global privacy requirements, including Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Consent Management, Cookie Consent Banners, GDPR Data Subject Rights and CCPA Consumer Rights.

The comprehensive platform enables privacy and security teams automate recordkeeping and demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors through a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins. Consumer-facing modules empower marketers to create on-brand experiences for users to customize and manage privacy and marketing preferences. The platform is enriched with content from hundreds of templates based on world-class privacy research conducted by our 300+ in-house certified privacy professionals. The software, available in 50+ languages, is backed by 44 awarded patents and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community brings together thousands of professionals each year to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect, free workshops in 80+ international cities focused on practical implementation of global privacy laws and PrivacyTECH, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta and in London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 650 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Gabrielle Ferree

Public Relations

+1 770-294-4668

Media@OneTrust.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478210/OneTrust_Logo.jpg