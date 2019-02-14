Crop Receives 2019 Production and Extraction Licenses for Its 2,115 Acre Nevada Hemp Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today that its 49% owned subsidiary, Elite Ventures ("Elite") reported that Hempire, the company's Nevada tenant, has been issued with a 2019 hemp handler, hemp nursery and hemp grower licenses covering 1,350 irrigated acres on its 2,115 acres of owned or leased CBD focused lands.

A hemp handler is defined as a person who is registered by the licensing department to receive industrial hemp for processing into commodities, products or agricultural hemp seed.

The company chose to apply for its hemp grower licence, nursery and hemp handler licence in anticipation of its lab extracting and producing CBD isolate with a throughput capacity of one ton per day of raw biomass. Furthermore, the company increased the acreage size covered by its hemp licences from 240 acres of cultivation in 2018 to 1,350 acres of irrigated cultivation for 2019.

50,000 square feet of greenhouses are being erected to complement the plant starts coming out of the recently completed genetics laboratory.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "With the increased size and operating range of our tenant's licenses, CROP's Nevada CBD operations are emerging into a truly world class operation. Our land holdings, micropropagation team, strategies, drying and extraction capabilities and supply agreements will enable us to operate from seeds to isolate to sales in 2019."

About CROP

CROP is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol "CROP". CROP is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, 1,865 acres of CBD farms, extraction in Nevada and joint ventures on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary apps with international focuses in Jamaica and Italy.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line, US and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands. CROP's infrastructure has over 150,000 sq. ft of built canopy and over 2,900 acres of real estate.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected returns from the Nevada Project; the technological effects of Nevada Project; the intention to expand its portfolio; and execute on its business plan. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the regulatory and legal framework regarding the cannabis industry in general among all levels of government and zoning; risks associated with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules relating to the cannabis industry; risks associated with maintaining its interests in its various assets; the ability of the Company to finance operations and execute its business plan and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.