EXCHANGE NOTICE, 14 FEBRUARY 2019 SHARES THE SHARE OF TECHNOPOLIS PLC WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI On the basis of the Finnish Companies Act, the right and duty of a majority shareholder to redeem the shares held by other shareholders in Technopolis Plc exists. The share of Technopolis Plc will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki when the ownership of all shares of Technopolis Plc has been transferred to the redeemer in the redemption process. According to the Finnish Companies Act, if the existence of the right of redemption has been confirmed by a res judicata judgement or if the arbitrators consider this to be clearly the case, but there is no agreement or order regarding the redemption price, the share shall be transferred to the redeemer at once, if the redeemer posts security for the payment of the redemption price and the arbitrators approve the security. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 14.2.2019 OSAKKEET TECHNOPOLIS OYJ:N OSAKE POISTUU NASDAQ HELSINGISTÄ Technopolis Oyj:ssä on syntynyt osakeyhtiölain tarkoittama enemmistöosakkaan lunastusoikeus ja velvollisuus. Technopolis Oyj:n osake poistetaan pörssilistalta sen jälkeen, kun omistusoikeus kaikkiin Technopolis Oyj:n osakkeisiin on lunastusmenettelyssä siirtynyt lunastajalle. Osakeyhtiölain mukaan, jos lunastusoikeuden olemassaolo on lainvoimaisesti ratkaistu tai välimiehet pitävät sitä selvänä, mutta lunastushinnasta ei ole sovittu tai määrätty, osake siirtyy lunastajalle heti, jos tämä asettaa lunastushinnan maksamisesta vakuuden, jonka välimiehet hyväksyvät. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260