SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Wireless Telecom Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005460/en/

Global Wireless Telecom Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global market of wireless telecom services is poised for an exponential growth in terms of the category spend growth rate. This growth is mainly credited to the innovations made in the modern world such as the advent of self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and machine learning. Such inventions will create large requirements for advanced wireless telecom services. In recent times, the 5G network is finding its extensive usage in the self-driving cars which is propelling the category spend momentum. Request your Free Sample copy of this market intelligence report here!

The US is said to harbor the most number of smart cities which create substantial category demand to cater to their connectivity needs. Migration of the majority of business practices to the IoT platform is among other factors which will significantly accelerate the category spend momentum in the US. Increasing adoption of IoT by leading MNCs across the major economies such as the UK, Germany, and France will supplement the category growth in Europe.

This wireless telecom services sourcing and procurement report offers an in-depth analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and procurement strategies to cut down on costs. Ask for a customized version of this market intelligence report here for free.

"Buyers must partner with service providers that can offer low network latency rates. Network latency has caused severe business downtimes across end-user sectors like e-commerce, IT, and online trading platforms," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This wireless telecom services sourcing and procurement report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Increasing adoption of IoT will drive category spend during the forecast period

Growth in category prices will remain stable during the forecast period

Buy the complete wireless telecom services market intelligence report here to explore its comprehensive scope of coverage.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the telecom and networking category offer information on critical cost drivers, category pricing strategies, and procurement insights to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Wireless telecom services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement insights

Category enablers

Want customized information from our wireless telecom services sourcing and procurement report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, markets and procurement insights, supply market forecasts, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Telecom Towers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Network Infrastructure Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005460/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us