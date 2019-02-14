Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc. ("Spinnaker") as its capital markets and investor relations advisor. Spinnaker is a Toronto-based advisory firm which provides public companies with an array of services tailored to raise capital, target and attract institutional and retail investors, increase shareholder value and focus on developing and expanding the network of investors, analysts and financial intermediaries who are interested in RDT.

The agreement is for an initial term of 12 months and provides for a full range of advisory and investor relations services for a monthly fee of $8,000. Pursuant to the agreement and subject to all regulatory and board approval, RDT agrees to grant 200,000 stock options which will vest on a quarterly basis over a 12 month period.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian biotechnology company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc., RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry - including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program which enables RDT's QuickStrip proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT's service based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets - generating value for consumers and shareholders. Rapid Dose Therapeutics is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs.

For more information, visit: www.rapiddose.ca

For inquiries please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Managing Director

Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.

am@spinnakercmi.com

(416) 962-3300

