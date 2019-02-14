sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,46 Euro		-0,04
-1,14 %
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,355
3,555
14:53
3,45
3,46
14:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR3,46-1,14 %