Chubb appoints Kyle Bryant as Head of Financial Lines, Continental Europe

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Kyle Bryant to the newly-created position of Head of Financial Lines for Continental Europe.

In this role, Kyle will have responsibility for leading Chubb's Financial Lines team in the region and overseeing strategic development, execution and financial performance. The appointment is effective immediately.

Kyle, who was previously Cyber Underwriting Manager for Europe, Eurasia & Africa, will continue to be based in London and will report to Adrian Matthews Chief Operating Officer, Head of Property and Casualty, Continental Europe and also to Steve Goldman, Head of Financial Lines, Chubb Overseas General.

With 13 years of insurance industry experience, Kyle has held various posts within the field of technology and professional liability insurance. He joined the company 10 years ago in New York. Prior to moving to Europe, he held the position of Regional Manager for technology and professional liability for the US Mid-Atlantic region. Since 2015, Kyle has been responsible for the strategy, development and performance of Chubb's growing cyber risk portfolio in Europe.

Adrian Matthews, Chief Operating Officer, Head of P&C, Continental Europe, said:

"Financial Lines is a fundamentally important part of our business and I am delighted that Kyle will be leading our team in Continental Europe. Kyle has a proven track record as a leader, achieving tremendous success in his role as regional Cyber Underwriting Manager. He has been instrumental in creating a powerful cyber proposition for Chubb throughout Europe by providing our clients with the comprehensive and holistic protection they need in this evolving risk area. Kyle is expertly placed to ensure we continue to grow our Financial Lines portfolio through new agile solutions and methods of delivery for our customers and brokers."

