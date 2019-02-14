Finn Partners Acquires Highly Regarded Financial Services Specialist Moorgate Communications

Acquisition of London-based specialist creates Finn Partners' Fourth Global Practice

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm, Finn Partners, announced it has acquired Moorgate Communications, a highly respected London-based pan-European specialist focusing on the financial services sector. Robert Kelsey, founder and CEO of Moorgate Communications, will serve as managing partner, financial services, Finn Partners EMEA.

The firm will be known as Moorgate Communications, a Finn Partners Company, with a staff of 16 providing clients with the highly sophisticated thought-leadership and news-generation campaigns for which Moorgate has become renowned since its inception in 2002. Among the firm's global clients are Deutsche Bank, S&P Global, Natixis and the International Chamber of Commerce. Kelsey will report to Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, who leads EMEA from London, and Ryan Barr, managing partner, financial services practice leader, Finn Partners, New York.

Peter Finn, founding partner of FINN commented, "Our financial services business is a growth sector for us in the US, and we have been eager to add a financial services team in EMEA so that we can offer our clients support in the key European financial centers where we have offices which are London, Paris and Frankfurt. Moorgate Communications has an excellent reputation as a provider of highly specialized campaigns for international banks and other complex financial institutions. Bringing them on board is the perfect solution for us."

"Building our presence in London has been a top priority. On the heels of acquiring Brighter Group, a leading international travel and lifestyle focused consultancy, and ABI, an international B2B industrial marketing and PR company in London and Frankfurt, we're now adding Moorgate Communications. Our London office now has a staff of about 70 and FINN has almost 90 PR professionals in EMEA overall," continued Finn.

Robert Kelsey commented, "From its founding in 2002, Moorgate has grown to become a leading specialist provider of thoughtful and expertise-led communications for the financial services sector. We've been especially successful in the pan-European banking and analytics sectors, with a growing presence in fintech. The acquisition by Finn Partners is a fantastic opportunity to develop our products and services for a global audience while maintaining our values of high-quality, expertise-led communications for often complex areas within financial services. FINN has expanding geographical reach that is important to our clients, as well as expertise in areas such as digital and technology that will complement Moorgate and add more value to our clients."

"Leading the growth of the financial business in EMEA excites me enormously. I'm incredibly proud of what the team at Moorgate has achieved, but there's a lot more to come. I am very confident that under its new ownership, Moorgate, as part of Finn Partners, can achieve its full global potential," said Kelsey.



About Moorgate Communications

Set up in 2002, Moorgate Communications is a full-service communications agency working for sophisticated financial institutions such as corporate and investment banks, credit rating agencies, analytics providers, financial market lobbyists and insurance brokers. Combining intelligence-led news generation and thought-leadership campaigns, Moorgate focuses on communicating its clients' expertise using a range of content generation and media penetration strategies (as well as events and digital media). It also acts as a trusted collaborative partner with a deep understanding of client sensitivities. Long-term clients include Deutsche Bank, Natixis, UniCredit and S&P Global.



About Finn Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has quadrupled in size in seven years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. With almost 700 professionals, Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners' other offices are located in: Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

