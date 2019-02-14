RDX Acquires Cloud Migration Expert clckwrk Limited

Adds Deep Amazon Web Services Cloud Migration Expertise and European Footprint to RDX's Managed Database, Application and Cloud Services Portfolio

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RDX, one of the largest independent providers of managed database and cloud services, today announced it has acquired clckwrk Limited, a London-based provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud migration, implementation and management services. With this acquisition, RDX diversifies its portfolio of services to include deep AWS migration expertise, with a particular focus on Oracle workloads, and also expands RDX's presence in Europe.

Founded in 2011, clckwrk specializes in architecting, designing, migrating and managing Oracle technologies and enterprise application environments in the AWS public cloud. clckwrk's customer base comprises global enterprises throughout Europe and North America seeking to migrate their on-premise Oracle implementations into the AWS public cloud. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Oracle Gold Partner, clckwrk enables customers to eliminate the burden of managing and maintaining Oracle in-house, while gaining the unlimited scalability of AWS at a predictable operating expense.

"We look forward to working with the clckwrk team to offer our customers a broader portfolio of services allowing them to take full advantage of the AWS cloud," said RDX Chairman and CEO Buddy Flerl. "RDX is recognized for providing both on-premise and cloud-based managed services and with clckwrk, we are adding a powerful layer of technical depth for customers who are interested in moving Oracle and other enterprise applications into the public cloud. This acquisition provides RDX customers with the best of both worlds - a combined organization to provide architecture, design and migration services in conjunction with the ongoing 24x7x365 management and support of Oracle enterprise workloads."

Flerl added, "Given clckwrk's strong relationship with AWS, this combination offers tremendous benefits to our collective customers. With the addition of clckwrk we look forward to capturing further growth opportunities in the database infrastructure and cloud managed services space."

"This acquisition is a natural next step for clckwrk, as we can now provide our customers an expanded range of services through RDX, while also providing RDX's customers with our expert Oracle and AWS skills," said clckwrk Chief Executive Officer Mat Karim. "The strong synergies between our two organizations and the tremendous opportunities ahead will benefit everyone in the clckwrk/RDX ecosystem."

About RDX

Founded in 1994, RDX is one of the largest independent providers of database infrastructure, data management and cloud management services in North America. The Company provides 24x7 managed services to hundreds of clients, both on premise and in the public cloud. RDX supports a wide range of cloud environments including Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and Oracle DB Cloud; database environments including Oracle, SQL Server, MYSQL, PostgreSQL, DB2 and MongoDB; and operating systems including Windows and all major UNIX/Linux offerings. For over two decades, RDX has helped hundreds of organizations lower support costs while increasing data infrastructure performance and availability. RDX's expert staff of highly-trained professionals is backed by a delivery organization that has continuously improved and enhanced its operations throughout its history. More information is available at https://www.rdx.com.