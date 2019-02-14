SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Corporate Training Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Incorporation of technology into the corporate training delivery framework is boosting the demand for a range of corporate training services across the organizations. A digital learning environment has benefited organizations by augmenting the skills of their workforce who contributed to boosting productivity while reducing the overall operations costs. This is accelerating the category spend momentum to a large extent. However, underdeveloped IT and education infrastructure in specific regions, costs and complexities associated with localization of content, and demand fluctuations are some of the factors that are expected to impede the category growth in some of the significant economies.

Corporate training companies in the US are implementing SCORM and xAPI standards in their e-learning offerings along with cloud-based service delivery platforms to allow buyers train at their own convenient pace while also allowing remote access to the training materials from any platform. This is driving the category demand in the US. End-user industries in Western Europe are exhibiting a large-scale adoption of video-based content training and mobile-learning along with other advanced training programs which are driving the category growth in the region.

This market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for corporate training services. This corporate training services procurement research report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions.

"Buyers must collaborate with service providers that can offer multi-channel hybrid learning options including both classroom and virtual sessions such as cloud-based training facilities, virtual reality simulation, and live webinars," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This corporate training services procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Increasing investments in R&D will result in category price growth

Increasing labor costs will contribute to category risks

Buy the full market intelligence report on corporate training services here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Corporate training services

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from the corporate training services procurement research report?

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

