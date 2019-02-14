Oceanco Launches 90m/295ft (Y716) DreAMBoat

Oceanco's new 90-meter superyacht Y716 DreAMBoat was successfully launched on 13 February 2019

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Oceanco's 90-meter DreAMBoat (Y716) is a first-time design collaboration between Espen Øino International and Terence Disdale Design.

At 2950GT, the volume allows for luxurious accommodation for up to 23 guests and a well thought- out crew's quarters for a maximum of 33 crew members. The generous overhangs from the superstructure and cut outs in the bulwarks lend a classic and strong appearance.

"The overall effect," says Øino, "is a yacht with clean uncluttered lines and a coherent design."

The design emphasis is on large windows that flood the interior with daylight and offer unspoiled views from the inside out. Outside spaces feature a large swimming pool on the main aft deck, an enormous partially enclosed sundeck with Jacuzzi and copious options for seating/ entertaining. There is also a private Jacuzzi on the Owner's deck. The interior design is sophisticated and serene with Disdale's inimitable attention to detail. Nearly everything onboard from furniture to lighting is custom made.

Following his philosophy not to gild the lily, Terence Disdale, has created an interior that incorporates bespoke surfaces, natural wood, limestone floors, semi-precious stone vanities, parchment, leather and mother of pearl. The effect is chic without being overdone.

State- of- the-art technology prevails from all aspects. For instance, this yacht includes a complex IP ship's computer operating system as well as full carbon canopy mast house and mast which forms an integral part of the overall design.

"It has been an intense project, but with some clear direction from the Owner, excellent collaboration between Espen Øino, Terence Disdale Design and Oceanco, we have achieved a great deal and are poised to deliver a stunning yacht," says Dan Jackson, the Owner's representative.

Roderick Gort, Project Director at Oceanco, adds, "Launching DreAMBoat is an important milestone in the construction process of delivering 'the Owners Perfect Yacht'. We are looking forward to delivering DreAMBoat after her sea trials this spring, and welcoming her to the Oceanco family"

DreAMBoat is currently being commissioned for impending sea trials and is on track for delivery before the summer season.

It is interesting to note that DreAMBoat is Oceanco's 33rd yacht in its 33 years of existence.

Technical Specifications

Builder: Oceanco

Type: Steel Hull and Aluminium Superstructure

Length: 90m / 295ft

Beam: 14.2m / 47ft

Engine type: 2 x MTU 4,828hp / 3,600kW MTU 20V 4000 M73L

Design

Exterior Designer: Espen Øino

Interior Designer: Terence Disdale

Photography: Guillaume Plisson

www.builtbyoceanco.com