HomeExchange Acquires NightSwapping and Continues to Solidify Its Position as The Leading Home Exchange Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CEO Emmanuel Arnaud and Executive Chairman Charles-Edouard Girard announced the acquisition of the platform NightSwapping. This acquisition is part of a larger plan to disrupt the hospitality market by offering a high-value vacation option.

Serge Duriavig founded NightSwapping in 2012, based on the innovative concept of the "Wallet", which allows travelers and hosts to earn "Nightcredits" and redeem them. In 2014, NightSwapping acquired MyTwinPlace, a Spanish competitor founded in 2013.

"I am thrilled that the company I built is joining the leader of free hospitality. Our members will enjoy a whole new range of travel options and services that will enhance their experience to a new level. I could not wish a better future for the community of passionate home exchangers who have joined NightSwapping," said Serge Duriavig.

With this acquisition, HomeExchange strengthens its position as the undisputed global leader in its industry and a game changer in the peer to peer accommodation.

"We are happy to welcome the NightSwapping community. Home exchange is an increasingly attractive accommodation option for the vacations as the authentic and human way to travel. We have upgraded the experience to an unparalleled level by offering to our users the safety and flexibility that makes all the difference," said CEO Emmanuel Arnaud.

"In the last four years, we have experienced rapid growth, both organically and thanks to a round of strategic acquisitions. Recently, by merging all the communities under the flagship brand HomeExchange, we have built the largest, and, more importantly, the most trusted home swap service in the world. Today, travelers can choose among 400,000 unique homes around the world. We will continue to innovate to make home exchanging a great vacation option for a large audience," said Charles-Edouard Girard, Executive Chairman.

About HomeExchange

As the global leader and most trusted home exchange community in the world, HomeExchange offers authentic, sustainable, and affordable vacation opportunities for everyone to enjoy, by exchanging their homes for the vacations. After having successfully grown their first company, GuesttoGuest, CEO Emmanuel Arnaud and President Charles-Edouard Girard raised a total of $43 million USD and acquired Trampolinn, Itamos, HomeForHome and Knok. In 2017, they added to their portfolio the American pioneer HomeExchange, then the Canadian EchangedeMaison. January of 2019 marked a turning point, when these communities were united under their flagship brand, HomeExchange. The company has 100 team members and headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Paris, France.