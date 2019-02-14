Dramatically Decreasing IZON's Cost of Rolling Out Its Network To All Verticals

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), also known as IZON Golf, a leader in GPS and Total Course Technology for the golf industry and the creator of a premium outdoor advertising & content network is announcing yet another major step forward. IZON has partnered with an existing MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) to give it full MVNO status. This partnership reduces IZON's monthly cellular expenses dramatically decreasing IZON's cost of rolling out its network.

"This partnership will allow us to work directly with all major Cellular Carriers at a much more granular level. We were looking for a partnership that would provide us with a very sophisticated solution for the deployment of our IZON tablet product in to any vertical" said Tim Ummel, CEO. "As an MVNO our Team can now provision lines directly with the Carriers from one central dashboard, manage all of those lines in real time and provide our Customers the absolute best service and forward-looking management of all of their devices deployed out in the field."

As IZON looks to other verticals, outside of Golf, to roll out its Total Technology Solution it will be able to manage its network and reduce costs in a way its competitors simply cannot. IZON's ability to completely control provisioning for each device on the IZON Network brings an entirely different level of service IZON can provide to its users. In real time each device can be monitored for SIM card activity, power and connectivity levels. IZON will be able to alert its customers to any issues that they may experience in a specific geographic region or territory ahead of time. IZON's management believes their new MVNO status gives them a competitive advantage opening up deployment opportunities into new verticals both domestically & internationally.

About IZON Golf

IZON is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers. At the same time IZON provides the golf course operator an entire Fleet Management, Agronomic and Operational suite of services to manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks as well with its proprietary Ad server, IZON REACH.

