Dominican President Charles Savarin recently visited the Jungle Bay Eco Villas construction site, alongside his wife, Clara Savarin. Property owner and manager Sam Raphael led the tour as President Savarin reportedly expressed his content with the progress. Jungle Bay is projected to open its doors in June 2019 and will function under the island's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

During the visit, President Savarin was said to have symbolically planted cherry guava trees on the resort premises. A Caribbean hit for a decade, Jungle Bay Eco-Villas was relocated in 2016 to the Soufriere village of Morne Acouma and now overlooks a marine reserve. It is an eagerly awaited boutique hotel known for its exceptional wellness services, eco-friendliness and its VIP list of visitors, which includes celebrities, top yoga instructors and retreat organisers. While still at its re-construction stage, Jungle Bay has already received international recognition, making the Forbes'Most Anticipated Caribbean Hotels list.

Investors are eyeing Jungle Bay in Dominica for many reasons, including its health tourism potential, ROI prospects based on previous track record and, not least, to obtain a valuable citizenship. Dominica's CBI Programme enables global individuals and families to acquire citizenship through a contribution to the island's economy. There are currently two modes of investment: the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) or the real estate option. For those interested in purchasing property, such as a Jungle Bay villa, a minimum contribution of US$200,000 is required. This year, Dominica will welcome three new hotels, including Jungle Bay, to its CBI roster. The EDF requires an investment of US$100,000 which is channelled into areas like education, infrastructure, climate change research and housing. As Dominica's green ethos pays off, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced that over US$16.5m from CBI funds would go towards building a geothermal plant this year.

Dominica has been ranked as offering the world's best second citizenship through investment by experts at the Financial Times' PWM magazine. The special report titled the CBI Index highlighted the island's strict due diligence, affordability and efficiency as some of the reasons why investors continue to choose Dominica's CBI Programme.

International legal advisory CS Global Partners is the government-mandated marketing promoter of the Commonwealth of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme.

