Pyramid Analytics is Feeling the Love for the Sixth Year in a Row

Sixth-Straight Appearance on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation business analytics platform for the enterprise, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner Inc. in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has been placed in Gartner's report.

"Our comprehensive enterprise analytics platform - the Analytics OS - was built to satisfy both the market and customer needs," said Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics. "In the last year alone, roughly one-third of the new features we developed were driven by customer conversations and feedback. Today, our technology and ecosystem-agnostic platform is one of the most complete and adaptable enterprise analytics and BI platforms available on the market. We believe our inclusion in this year's Magic Quadrant reflects our continual focus on our customers' success."

We believe Pyramid is unique for five key reasons:

1. Enterprise Grade and Agile - The platform is a highly scalable, enterprise-grade offering that does not sacrifice end-user agility or ingenuity. It gives data leaders the perfect platform to manage their enterprise analytic strategies.

2. Ease of Implementation and Administration - Pyramid is easy to deploy, implement and administer. It leverages existing infrastructure and data investments, delivering fast time to value and high ROI.

3. Single Integrated Workflow - From business users and power users to citizen data scientists and data scientists, all users can benefit from Pyramid and its integrated approach to analytics.

4. Complete, Feature-Rich Offering - Among all analytics and BI applications, our product is one of the most full-featured. We offer comprehensive administrative and governance capabilities, a graphically based end-user data modeling tool, advanced analytics that lets users apply machine learning algorithms, dashboards and published report authoring and distribution, and more in a single platform.

5. Flexible Use Cases - Pyramid supports a broad range of use cases, including self-service analytics, guided analytics, embedded, mobile, and published reports, in a single platform and interface.

Today, Pyramid is platform- and ecosystem-agnostic and can be deployed in numerous implementation scenarios and technology environments. While the scope and scale of the platform have expanded, Pyramid has always remained committed to providing a best-in-class analytics experience for its customers.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms provides a broad view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. It helps corporate decision makers understand how technology providers are executing their stated visions and how they perform against Gartner's market view. To view a complimentary copy of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, click here.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Cindi Howson, James Richardson, Rita Sallam, Austin Kronz, Feb. 11, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics offers Pyramid, a server-based, multi-user Analytics OS that supports the full self-service analytics workflow across six modules. Pyramid propels an organization's strategic data vision and cultivates analytics excellence throughout the business. It was built from the ground up to be the first truly collaborative, universal enterprise analytics environment. With it, business users can easily prepare, model, visualize, analyze, publish and present data from their browser or mobile device. Pyramid 2018 has a platform-agnostic and scalable architecture that can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or across a hybrid environment. Pyramid Analytics' teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.pyramidanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytics and connect with us on LinkedIn.

